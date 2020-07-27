EAGAN, Minn. — A day before the team’s veteran players report to training camp on Tuesday, July 28, the Vikings announced that Eric Sugarman, their athletic trainer and infection control officer, has tested positive for coronavirus and that four players have been put on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list, including first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings said Monday that Sugarman and members of his family tested positive over the weekend, and Sugarman said in a statement they all have “mild symptoms.”

Players put on the reserve list were Jefferson, a wide receiver taken with the No. 22 pick in the first round, and three other rookies: safety Brian Cole II and offensive linemen Blake Brandel and Tyler Higby.

A Vikings official said the team cannot disclose if the players tested positive or were in close proximity of somebody who did. However, the official said none was infected by Sugarman.

“Eric immediately shared his results with the organization and began to follow the previously established comprehensive protocol created by the NFL and national and local health experts,” the Vikings said in a statement. “Eric and his family are currently in self-quarantine and providing daily updates on their well-being. We have followed the team’s protocol for sanitizing the facility and for notifying any personnel who may have been in close contact with Eric. Those individuals have been tested and are returning under the established guidelines.”

The statement said that Sugarman “has not had recent contact with players, and no additional cases within the Vikings front office have been identified at this time.”

Vikings rookies, quarterbacks and select veteran players reported for camp last Thursday but won’t be allowed into the TCO Performance Center until they have had two negative coronavirus tests, with testing spaced out. Testing began last Thursday.

After reporting Tuesday, veteran players will undergo a similar testing schedule, and the soonest they would be allowed into the facility would be this weekend.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, each NFL team has been required to name an infection control officer. Sugarman, in his 15th season with the Vikings, was given that role. He held a conference call July 20 with members of the media to discuss how the team will handle the pandemic.

“This weekend my family and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Sugarman said in a statement Monday. “We immediately quarantined and began to follow the established protocols. At this time we are all doing fine and experiencing only mild symptoms.

“I have an immense amount of pride in the effort I have personally put forth to protect the NFL family, the Minnesota Vikings organization and our community with thoughtfulness and decision-making based on the current science over these last four months. I am humble to be serving in that capacity as it has been some of the most rewarding work of my career.”

On last week’s conference call, Sugarman talked about how the virus does not discriminate. He reiterated that in his statement.

“As I sit here in quarantine, it is clear this virus does not discriminate,” he said. “It should continue to be taken seriously. I encourage people to take the necessary precautions and follow guidelines that have been established nationally and locally. At this time I am taking care of myself and my family and am focused on their health and recovery. I will return to the Vikings and my role after following the proper protocols.”

The Vikings announced that Sugarman will continue to fulfill his role as the team’s infection control officer virtually as much as possible, and that the athletic training staff and other Vikings personnel will assist where necessary.