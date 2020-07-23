EAGAN, Minn. — Jake Lacina hopes his dream to suit up for the Vikings doesn’t end before it even starts.

The center, a Cretin-Derham Hall High School graduate and son of former Vikings guard Corbin Lacina, signed with his hometown team in April as an undrafted free agent. Lacina, who starred at Division II Augustana (S.D.) University, has spent the past three months getting ready for training camp.

Vikings rookies, quarterbacks and select other players reported to the TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Thursday, July 23, while other veterans will report next Tuesday. But the Vikings likely will need to let some players go next week when the roster is finalized for the start of camp.

NFL teams usually are allowed a maximum of 90 players in camp, and the Vikings currently have 87 on the roster. But to help with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, roster limits are expected to be reduced to 80 players.

So, the Vikings likely will have to make moves on seven players. And most of those out-of-luck guys likely will come from a pool of 12 undrafted free agents they signed.

“I’m going to go in there and give it my best shot no matter what,” Lacina said. “It’s probably concerning, but it doesn’t change what I’m going to try to do in the field. I’m going to go in with the best mind-set I can.”

Even if he is among the 80 players in camp, Lacina knows it won’t be easy to earn a roster spot.

“Every day is a concern being an undrafted free agent,” he said.

With that in mind, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman has been striving to get in the best possible shape. Between March and June, Lacina worked out at his family’s cabin up north in Park Rapids, Minn., after buying a bunch of weights on Craigslist.

Since returning to his St. Paul home last month, he has been working out regularly at the Training Haus in Eagan.

“I’m just really focused on getting in shape, because I figure if I show up out of shape, that’s not a good sign,” said Lacina, who won the Rimington Trophy in 2019 as the nation’s top Division II center. He also was a consensus All-America.

Lacina has had a lifelong dream to play for the Vikings. His father played in the NFL from 1993-2003, including 1999-2002 with Minnesota.

In addition to being a fan of his dad, Lacina grew up often wearing a Randy Moss jersey and had posters of the star wide receiver on the walls of his bedroom at home.

“My dad has just been telling me that, going in there as an undrafted free agent, I’ve got to stand out,” said Lacina, trying to become the first son of a Vikings player to make a regular-season roster. “I’ve got to go in there and do my thing and impress someone.”

Lacina won’t get a chance to do that immediately. After reporting, players underwent coronavirus tests on Thursday, will take Friday and Saturday off, and then will have additional tests Sunday. Those who have two negative tests will move forward on Monday.

It’s uncertain exactly what day the Vikings might have to set an 80-man roster. And even if Lacina survives to start camp, the odds will be stacked against him even more than they usually are against an undrafted free agent. Because of the coronavirus, NFL teams did not have any on-the-field spring drills. And there are not expected to be any preseason games.

“I was definitely very bummed to hear that there will be no preseason games,” Lacina said. “Like everything, that’s not going to help undrafted free agents. … I just hope I get a chance.”