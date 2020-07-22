The Vikings look ready to lock up head coach Mike Zimmer beyond this season.

A source confirmed an NFL Media report Wednesday that the Vikings are close to finalizing a multi-year contract extension with Zimmer, entering his seventh season as head coach. Zimmer was entering the final year of his contract.

After the 2018 season, Zimmer had one year left on his deal before he received a one-year extension in March 2019.

Zimmer’s mentor, hall of fame coach Bill Parcells, applauded the news on Zimmer’s extension.

“The Vikings have a good coach in my opinion,” Parcells told the Pioneer Press. “Continuity is important. Now they are set for a while.”

When Parcells coached the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-06, Zimmer was his defensive coordinator. Zimmer continues to seek out Parcells, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, regularly for advice.

Zimmer said after last season he expected conversations would begin soon on a possible contract extension.

“I love these players, this organization,” he said at the time.

Zimmer has a 57-38-1 record as Vikings coach, and has made the playoffs in three of his six seasons. The Vikings went 10-6 last season, then won 26-20 in overtime at New Orleans in the wild-card playoff game before losing 27-10 at San Francisco in the divisional round.

Jefferson, other rookies sign

The Vikings agreed Wednesday to contract terms with first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson, their hopeful replacement for departed star receiver Stefon Diggs.

Jefferson has agreed to sign a four-year, $13.123 million contract, which includes a signing bonus of $7.104 million and a fifth-year option. He will count $2.386 million against the team’s salary cap in 2020.

The Vikings, who had 15 picks in the April draft, also agreed to terms with at least seven other draftees on Wednesday.

Tackle Ezra Cleveland, taken in the second round out of Boise State, will get a four-year, $5.537 million deal with $3.058 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $1.587 million. Defensive end D.J. Wonnum, a fourth-round pick from South Carolina, will receive a four-year, $4.046 million deal that includes a $750,780 signing bonus.

Defensive tackle James Lynch, a fourth-round pick from Baylor, will get a four-year, $3.985 million deal, including a signing bonus of $690,992. Linebacker Troy Dye, a fourth-round pick from Oregon, will sign a four-year $3.974 million deal, including a $678,572 signing bonus.

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn, a fifth-round pick from Miami, will receive a four-year, $3.563 million contract, including a $267,772 signing bonus. Tackle Blake Brandel, a sixth-round pick from Oregon State, will sign a four-year, $3.46 million deal, including a $164,976 signing bonus. And offensive lineman Kyle Hinton, a seventh-round pick from Washburn, will get a four-year, $3.37 million deal, including a $75,492 signing bonus.

Jefferson, taken out of LSU with the No. 22 pick in the draft, will report along with other Vikings rookies, quarterbacks and selected other players to training camp in Eagan on Thursday. Jefferson is being counted on as the replacement for Diggs, who was traded to Buffalo in March. The Vikings got four draft picks in that trade, including the one they used on Jefferson.

Of the Vikings’ draft choices, only quarterback Nate Stanley, of Menomonie, Wis., has been announced by the team to have signed. The seventh-round selection out of Iowa signed on July 13.

After players report Thursday, they won’t hit the field until early next week at the earliest. Players will take a coronavirus test Thursday and have Friday and Saturday off before taking another test Sunday. Players with two negative tests will be able to move forward starting Monday.

All other veteran players will report Tuesday. They will have a similar testing schedule.

Letter to fans

The Vikings sent a letter to season-ticket holders this week, giving them the option due to the coronavirus pandemic to opt out of their packages this season without any penalties.

The Vikings are allowing season-ticket holders the option to receive a refund for the entire 2020 season or have money credited to 2021 season tickets. Opting out won’t have any impact on their standing for season tickets in 2021.

The Vikings do not know yet if any fans will be able to attend games this season at U.S. Bank Stadium. A team official said the Vikings are well aware of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s mandate restricting gatherings to 250 people, and that would have to change or they would need to get permission to exceed that number.

“We can acknowledge at this time that if we are allowed to play in front of fans, games will be at a significantly reduced capacity and include a different in-stadium experience,” the letter to fans read. “We are planning around a number of those scenarios now and will provide an update as soon as possible.”