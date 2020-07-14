BEMIDJI -- Ten days after saying they’d review their team name, the Washington Redskins announced Monday, July 13, that they will retire their nickname and logo. The news was long awaited by Native American advocates who, for years, have urged the team to ditch a moniker that is a dictionary-defined racial slur.

LeRoy Staples Fairbanks, a Tribal Council member for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, is one such advocate.

When Washington came to Minneapolis to play in Super Bowl XXVI in 1992, he was there protesting the name. He’s been back other times to take part in protests when Washington has played in Minnesota.

“We see the fruits of the labor of the people who have fought this issue for so long, and it’s finally come to fruition,” Fairbanks said. “This is the first team (to change its name). It’s not going to be the last team.”

Washington’s move comes in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May. His death and other instances of police brutality have resulted in widespread protests against systemic racism.

Not long after Washington said it would review its team name, the Cleveland Indians announced they’d do the same, though no decision has yet been made by the latter.

“I think fundamentally, America is obviously having a racial reckoning right now after the George Floyd murder,” said Anton Treuer, a professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University and a Leech Lake member. “There’s been a reexamination and a more intense reexamination of all things racist. I think it’s about time that these teams do away with racist mascots.”

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe issued a response to Washington’s name change on Tuesday.

“Today, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe celebrates, along with the rest of Indian Country, the announcement of a permanent retirement of the Washington D.C. Football Team’s racist nickname,” the statement said. “We urge other sports teams and organizations who continue to perpetuate racism through their use of stereotypical nicknames, imagery and/or chants such as the “tomahawk chop”, to immediately follow suit and remove these harmful and damaging depictions of Indigenous people.”

“We are very glad to see the Washington football team acknowledge that their former nickname has no place in today’s society,” Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson said in the statement. “We want to extend a huge thank you and recognize the shareholders and investment firms who contacted Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo urging them to support this effort. We also want to recognize these companies for following through on their corporate commitments to diversity and inclusion, by pressuring the franchise owner to reach this decision. Indigenous people and Native organizations have been tirelessly campaigning to have these symbols removed for quite some time, we appreciate the assistance of all our allies in helping to move this particular case across the finish line.”

Negative impact of mascots

Beginning in the 1960s, activists have called for teams to discontinue use of Native American nicknames, logos and mascots. Some teams, mainly at the collegiate and high school levels, have heard their concerns and dropped their names.

Over the years, research by psychologists has indicated that exposure to stereotypical Native American mascots damages Native Americans’ self esteem and sense of self worth, especially among children.

“The crux of the issue here is that this does psychological damage to Native people in general,” said John Gonzalez, a BSU psychology professor and researcher on issues related to Native American mascots. He is a member of the White Earth Anishinaabe Nation.

“There’s still literally thousands of high schools and K-12 schools around the country that have Native mascots as their sports moniker,” Gonzalez added. “That has a long lasting effect in terms of the impacts to the psyche of a nation, and literally thousands and thousands of kids growing up and having ideas about what Native people are and what Native people aren’t.”

A common refrain from those who wish to keep Native American team names is that their use is done out of honor for Native Americans.

“I don’t see people honoring us,” Treuer said. “I see people playing Halloween and making a mockery of our traditions, things like wearing eagle feathers. … I don’t feel supported or respected or honored.”

New name still to be determined

Washington hasn’t yet announced what the team’s new name will be or when it will be adopted. The team will reportedly not use Native American imagery with its new name, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Among the names being floated by fans are Redtails, Redwolves and Warriors.

“Probably the worst thing that they could do would be to change their name to Warriors or something like that,” Gonzalez said, “because that would just be continuing sort of the same old same old.”

Washington’s name change happened after corporations like FedEx, Bank of America and PepsiCo publicly encouraged such a move, and after Nike, Walmart, Target and Amazon removed the team’s merchandise from their stores.

“Frankly, I don’t think the NFL or (Major League Baseball) is really having a racial awakening. They’re just afraid of losing money,” Treuer said. “But if their fear of losing money is the reason that they do the right thing, well, it’s always the right time to do the right thing. I support that and I applaud the effort.”

“Money talks,” Fairbanks added. “Unless you’re hitting someone’s wallet, it’s hard for them to really acknowledge some people’s concerns sometimes.”

While Washington has ditched its name and Cleveland is mulling doing the same, other teams have so far not been as receptive to calls to change.

The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Blackhawks have said they do not plan to change their names. Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan told the Kansas City Star that the team will continue to consult Native American groups, but did not indicate there’d be a name change.

Fairbanks does not expect the issue to go away anytime soon.

“This is not going to appease people and say, ‘Oh, OK. They changed this one name. Now people are going to be quiet about it,’” he said. “People are not going to be quiet about it. People might even be a little bit more louder about it because they see some traction, they see an opportunity to continue to right some more wrongs in terms of mascot names and team names.”