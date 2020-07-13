Pine Island (Minn.) High School football coach John Stapleton echoes that.

But once Navratil bloomed, wow! He became the best player who Stapleton has ever coached. Six-feet-2, 215-pounds of quick-twitch muscle, together with a raging desire to excel.

Stapleton had a different kind of breed on his hands. So he did what he rarely does. He got on the telephone and started spreading the word, letting the college football world know that he had a budding star in his midst.

“After his junior year, we determined as a football staff that Josh had the physical attributes and the ability in the classroom to play at the Division I level,” Stapleton said. “He’d busted onto the scene. So I reached out to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Iowa State. I was contacting schools on his behalf.”

Nothing came of those calls, though Minnesota did make one late push to get Navratil to sign as a preferred walk-on. But by then, it was too late. That’s because another Division I school had jumped onto Navratil’s bandwagon much earlier and never left it.

Plus, that one was offering a full-ride scholarship. It was the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. The Fighting Hawks got wind of Navratil’s exploits and potential shortly after he’d completed his junior football season at Pine Island. UND coaches sent Navratil a message on Twitter, recruiter and assistant coach Carl Reinholz telling him he’d be in the neighborhood and would like to watch him work out and talk to him.

“That first visit was only about 10 to 15 minutes,” Navratil said.

No matter. A relationship had immediately been built.

Scholarship offers from Division II schools Minnesota State, Mankato, Minnesota Duluth and Southwest Minnesota State came later. And big interest was shown by Division I schools North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

Persistence pays

But Reinholz won out. He did it by being a constant in Navratil’s life

“That was the main reason I ended up choosing UND,” Navratil said. “(Reinholz) contacted me about five times per month. And he wasn’t the only one doing it from (UND). The UND defensive line coach, the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator were all sending me letters.”

By July 13, 2018, just less than two months after he’d completed his junior year, Navratil was all theirs. It marked the day that he verbally committed to North Dakota.

UND had offered him on June 20 at one of its football camps in Grand Forks, where Navratil had been a participant. That camp solidified things for him. So did the fact that the Pine Island star had yearned to play Division I football and to do it in a place that wasn’t sprawling.

UND fit both of those bills, including Grand Forks being a manageable 55,000 people.

But it was that coaching staff that really won him over.

“That (camp) had given me a chance to get coached by their staff,” Navratil said. “They showed me then that they could push me to get to the level that I want to be at.”

Navratil is now one year into his time at UND. The Fighting Hawks redshirted him this past season, getting him ready to be a Division I linebacker.

The former Pine Island star thinks he’s ready to make the jump now. He can’t wait to be playing this season, for real.

As motivated as he’s ever been, Navratil wants to build something special in Grand Forks.

“Me and my teammates are very determined to turn this team into a national champion,” Navratil said. “I believe that we can grab a title in my years here. We’re changing the work ethic to get what we deserve.”

The Recruiting Trail is a multi-part series exploring the state of collegiate athletic recruitment in the Upper Midwest.