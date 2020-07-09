If Big Ten schools play any sports this fall, the schedules will be conference-only as the league navigates the coronavirus pandemic that has officially infected more than three million Americans.

The decision, the conference said in a statement announcing the decision, gives the Big Ten greater flexibility to “make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”

Football, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s soccer are the first sports affected, and the conference acknowledged it is “prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.”

Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle supported the conference’s decision.

“We will continue to work with medical experts and Big Ten and campus leadership as we prepare for this transition,” Coyle said in a statement. “We clearly realize there are more questions than answers right now, but we will do our best to answer those appropriately when more information is available.”

The Big Ten said its schools will honor the scholarships of student-athletes who choose not to compete because of COVID-19 concerns. Decisions on winter and spring sports, the conference said, “will continue to be evaluated.”

“We have to realize is that this is not a fait accompli that we are going to have sports in the fall,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said on Big Ten Network. “We may not have sports in the fall. We may not have a college football season in the Big Ten. We just wanted to make sure that this was the next logical step to always rely on our medical experts.”

The NCAA permitted voluntary workouts starting June 1, and the Gophers football team and others were on campus by the middle of the month.

On Wednesday, the Ivy League officially canceled all fall sports seasons, and Ohio State paused its offseason workouts because of COVID-19 cases among players and staff. North Carolina also suspended workouts, while Oklahoma reported zero new positive cases on Thursday.

Buckeyes AD Gene Smith said he is “really concerned” about whether football will happen in the fall.

“We’re not in a good place,” Smith said. “I would have a hard time doing something different than the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines — if we’re able to have fans in the stands. Two months ago I was cautiously optimistic, but I’ve lost that.”

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. leads the world in confirmed cases (3,105,315) and COVID-related deaths (133,086). Next is Brazil with 1,713,160 confirmed cases and 67,964 deaths.

The Gophers football program has signed contracts with three nonconference opponents at TCF Bank Stadium for 2020, agreeing to pay Florida Atlantic $1.2 million for a Sept. 3 game, Tennessee Tech $450,000 for Sept. 12 and Brigham Young $300,000 for Sept. 26. Clauses in those contracts lessen, but don’t erase, the payments if the games are canceled.

Minnesota is scheduled to play its first Big Ten game against Iowa on Sept. 18.

According to USA Today, Big Ten nonconference opponents stood to received $22.2 million in payouts for 26 of the 33 games, while one Group of Five athletics director raised this question with Sports Illustrated: “Do we end up in court?”

On Wednesday, Rivals.com reporter Tom Dienhart said Big Ten football schedules could be expanded from its current nine games to 10 and have it played over a typical regular-season length of 13 to 14 weeks. It’s unclear how that 10th game would be scheduled: an additional crossover game against a team from the opposite division or, as a source suggested to the Pioneer Press, a repeat game against an in-division rival.

Gophers volleyball played eight nonconference games in its 28-game regular season in 2019, while Gophers soccer had eight of 19 games out of the Big Ten last year. Neither team lists a 2020 schedule online.