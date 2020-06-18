Andre Patterson considers Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer one of his best friends. Which means Patterson has gotten to know Adam Zimmer, Mike’s son, quite well over the years.

“I’ve known Adam since he was a little boy,” Patterson said, noting how that could help both men as they prepare to work together as co-defensive coordinators for the first time this season. “I think that’s helped us be able to come together and try to make things as smooth as possible.”

While both Patterson, 60, and Adam Zimmer, 36, have their expertise on the defense, it will be a very collaborative process as they both transition to being in charge.

“We were together when Zim first talked to us about it,” Patterson said. “We met together for a week or so to try to figure out what would be the best way for both of us. It’s been really smooth. We talk to each other every day, and we are on the same page. When we install with the players, I handle the front end and Adam handles the back end. The same thing in our meetings. There hasn’t been any issues, and it’s been outstanding.”

Both agree the most important thing is communication. There are a lot of moving parts on defense, so they have to make sure they are on the same page at all times.

“We have done a good job of communicating since Day 1,” Adam Zimmer said. “All we’re trying to do is (achieve) one common goal, and that’s to be the best defense we can be and the best defense in the NFL.”

Aside from the preexisting relationship, which helps, Patterson and Zimmer have been forced to communicate constantly over the past couple of months with everything being conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As soon as we knew everything was going to have to be virtual, it was, ‘How can we take this perceived negative and turn it into a positive?’ ” Patterson said.

They have instituted a new protocol this offseason, taking a little more time time to install new packages if the situation calls for it. That simple concept has allowed players to ask questions more freely and has made sure everyone stays on the same page from the onset.

“You know, I’m an old teacher. I started off as a teacher, and we had to get into a teacher mode, not a coach mode,” Patterson said. “We’re going to be teachers and teach these guys what the scheme is all about, and I think that worked out very well for us in the process.”

“We have slowed it down, and it’s been really good, not only for the young players, even for the veterans,” Zimmer said. “They have been able to understand the grand scheme of the defense because they’re hearing everybody talk about their own position. I think that’s been good. We’re very happy with the results of how the offseason went, and hopefully we can continue that on as we get back together, whenever that may be.”

As stellar as the communication has been, and as good as the relationship appears to be, one question keeps coming up: Who’s going to call the plays on defense?

“That’s up to the boss,” Patterson said with a laugh, perhaps knowing calling plays is something the elder Zimmer usually handles anyway. “We just do our job and do what he wants us to do. That’s our responsibility. We’re not caught up in that.”