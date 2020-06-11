ST. PAUL — In the wake of George Floyd’s death while in custody of Minneapolis police, the Vikings are donating $5 million donation to social justice causes throughout the country.

Vikings Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller announced the donation during a video call on Wednesday in which he, general manager Rick Spielman, co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, linebacker Eric Kendricks, safety Anthony Harris and running back Ameer Abdullah spoke with members of the media.

“We understand as leaders and an organization that it’s going to take more than money and more than statements,” Miller said. “Frankly, it’s going to take action and we’re committed.”

Vikings owner/chairman Zygi Wilf and owner/president Mark Wilf told the team’s Social Justice Committee this week that the contributions from this fund will be determined in part through collaboration with players and the funds will be directed toward organizations that fight racism and inequality.

“We continue to be inspired by these players as they advocate for transformational change in this very challenging moment,” Mark Wilf said said in a statement. “We are proud of their efforts to use their platform in an effort to end deep-seated social injustices.”

This donation builds on a previous commitment of $500,000 by the Wilf family to the Social Justice Committee over the past couple of years. Those funds have been directed toward scholarships for low-income students, school supplies, legal aid for disadvantaged and underrepresented populations, and law enforcement relations.

“We all know that economics is a big factor towards change,” Abdullah said. “And I’m extremely grateful to play for ownership like the Wilfs who are so generous with their money and their time.”

That said, the Wilf family also acknowledged that their efforts can’t stop there. They know it’s going to take more than simply writing a check.

“It can only be one piece of our overall work toward having a sustainable impact,” Zygi Wilf said said in a statement. “Our actions within our communities will be the driving force for creating profound change.”

Additionally, the Vikings announced an endowment for the George Floyd Legacy Scholarship with an establishing gift of $125,000. According to Patterson, the players on the Social Justice Committee came up with the idea, and it happened very quickly after its initial inception.

“They were very strong with, ‘How can we help?'” Patterson said. “What they wanted to do was find a way to help his family and put something together so he would always be remembered. And so one of the things they brought up was trying to put a scholarship together in George Floyd’s name. It only took one week and the Vikings came together and got that done.”

All the players that addressed members of the media on Wednesday — Kendricks, Harris, and Abdullah — praised the Wilf family for their donation as well as the Vikings as an organization for supporting them as they speak up.

“I’m really, really proud to play for the organization that takes initiative,” Abdullah said. “This has been something on the forefront for the Vikings years prior to even this conversation and that makes me proud to call myself a Minnesota Viking.”