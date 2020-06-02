One was to let people know the team has “opened a dialogue” with players and that all involved are working toward solutions in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officers. They asked for suggestions on how to support the city.

“Our team doesn’t just want to donate — we want to work with local organizations and get out there to help facilitate change,” Kendricks tweeted.

That has long been the aim of players like Kendricks, who serves in a leadership role on the Vikings’ social justice committee. He also works with the Sheridan Story to battle childhood hunger in Minnesota. If there’s something to be done to help those in need, Kendricks will do it.

“But we want answers at the league level,” he tweeted Tuesday. “That’s where change can happen, and we’ve seen none. Because right now, it seems like nothing. And nothing is unacceptable.”

Enter point No. 2.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Saturday that expressed condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, while adding the “NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country. The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.

“As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts,” the statement read. “There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners.”

That statement, Kendricks said, “said nothing.”

“What actual steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform?” Kendricks tweeted. “Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you’re ACTUALLY doing. And we know what silence means.”

The NFL doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on when it comes to issues surrounding social injustice or police brutality, and the protests of them. Not with the way the league handled the peaceful on-field protests in 2016 started by Colin Kaepernick, that eventually spread across the league.

How it approaches the issue this time around appears to be under close watch from the very players on which the league relies.

“You can’t bring in people to teach us how we should interact with police but not work towards changing the behavior of the police themselves,” Kendricks said. “Silence will not make this go away. @NFL #WeWantAnswers #BlackLivesMatter.”