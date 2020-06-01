As protests have erupted in the aftermath of George Floyd dying under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer last week, college coaches have drawn criticism for remaining silent about the issue at hand.

North Carolina Central men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton, who is black, brought the conversation to the forefront during an interview with ESPN over the weekend. He said the silence from white coaches across Power 5 conferences, particularly in football and men’s basketball, is alarming because of the message it sends. ]

He said both sports tend to care about African Americans when they’re on their teams, yet don’t offer the same concern when African Americans die at the hands of law enforcement officers.

Meanwhile, Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, who is white, broke several days of silence when he came out with his first public statement last Friday.

“I felt it was appropriate to communicate fully with our team, staff, parents and recruits before commenting publicly on the tragic loss of George Floyd,” Fleck said in his statement. “This week has been extremely difficult for our community and state, as we mourn the unnecessary loss of Mr. Floyd. His death was indefensible and I stand with the community in asking for accountability and justice.”

Fleck added to the dialogue Monday, appearing on ESPN’s First Take to further discusses Floyd’s death and share how he is supporting his players during this time. He touched on various topics, including the protests in the Twin Cities, the way his program talks about social injustices, and how the rest of the world could learn a lot from college athletes.

“This week I’ve told our football team, ‘I’m a 39-year-old Caucasian male; I’m not your head football coach,’ ” Fleck said. ” ‘You tell me. You call me. I’m here to listen.’

“Too many times as a head football coach we want to talk and talk and talk and talk,” he added. “This is a time to listen and to have empathy and to be very real (about) what’s going on with the social injustice around us.”

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith followed up, saying the Twin Cities has long been home to some of the worst racial disparities in the country, and asking Fleck what some of his players have shared with him about those experiences.

“All I can speak about is our program,” Fleck responded. “This is a life program, not a football program. And our program tackles societal issues head on. We keep open dialogue with our players about those societal issues.”

He added that his goal is to give his players a platform to make sure their voice is heard. Notably, star wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been vocal on Twitter since Floyd’s death.

“There have been generations upon generations upon generations who have passed down hate to hate to hate, that have combated hate with more hate instead of hate with love,” Fleck said. “It’s up to this generation of our players, our millennials, that people talk about all the time that have too big of a voice, that say what they feel, that always ask why. This is the generation that can change this.”

As his interview on First Take came to a close, Fleck talked specifically about how his team came together virtually last week to unpack everything that happened. They had a team meeting Tuesday, individual meetings Wednesday and Thursday, and a parent meeting Friday.

All were designed to put his team at the forefront and make sure he’s in the best position to help enact lasting change.

“Over 100 parents called in, and that was my chance to listen,” Fleck said, “to be able to take their voices and then apply change as we continue to move forward.”