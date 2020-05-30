ST. PAUL — Those around Tony Jennison discouraged him from taking the Macalester football coaching job back in 2008. From the academic standards to the lack any recent football tradition, it was not an easy gig to walk into.

“(But) I came here knowing that with any challenge, there’s great opportunity,” Jennison said. “It was a big challenge at the time.”

One that he and his staff tackled head on, and have conquered. Jennison is the winningest coach in the program’s history. In 2014, the Scots won the Midwest Conference Championship outright to earn its first NCAA Division III football playoff appearance in school history.

And now, it’s time for a new challenge. The recent success of Macalester football has put the program in a position where it’s ready to return to its roots, by rejoining the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2021.

Macalester athletic director Donnie Brooks cited a number of reasons as to why this is the right time for the move. To start, the Midwest Conference recently voted not to renew the St. Paul school’s membership in the conference, so Macalester’s last football season in the league was set to be 2021.

“But when the conversations to potentially join the MIAC came up, we thought it would be an unbelievable opportunity to return in, really, a position of strength,” Brooks said.

He noted Macalester’s success and stability in recent years under Jennison. The Scots’ roster sizes have consistently been above 70 players and the senior class sizes have represented program records. Brooks also said the MIAC presidents — who voted St. Thomas out of the conference last year — have put the league in a position to create parity while also having strength in numbers. Along with Macalester football’s return, St. Scholastica in Duluth will join the conference full time in 2021.

“I think they’ve developed a strong league that I think will be one of the top conferences in the country through and through,” Brooks said.

Macalester’s football program left the MIAC after the 2001 season. From 1990 to 2001 the Scots tallied a 13-106 record, including three consecutive winless seasons from 1992-94. In the final game of the 2001 season, the team dressed just 29 players. The rough stretch led the school to briefly consider folding the program, before instead deciding to turn independent.

Jennison was able to rebuild the program by focusing on its culture. Yes, it’s important to win football games, but just as important to him is the entirety of his players’ experience at the school. Macalester’s 2019 roster featured just eight Minnesotans, and two players from Guam. Many incoming recruiting classes are only about 20 players deep. Kids are coming from all over the country, and Jennison and Co. have to give them a reason to stay for all four years.

The ability to do so has given the program the necessary depth to compete and the buy-in to succeed on the field.

“We’re giving them a really meaningful and rewarding experience in the other areas of their life, as well,” Jennison noted.

That experience should only get richer with the program’s move back to the MIAC. Jennison and Brooks noted the Scots will now play in bigger stadiums in front of larger crowds with more media coverage. Playing all local rivals should help the program’s local recruiting, as well. Jennison noted the MIAC possesses “such a great reputation” in the Upper Midwest.

“If you’re not going to play for the Gophers or walk on with the Badgers or something of that level, or going to an Ivy League school, then they want the top academic and athletic conference in the country,” he said. “And I think, in many circles, that’s going to be the MIAC.”

There are certainly challenges that come with playing in such a conference, as Macalester experienced in the past, but the Scots have flashed signs that they’re ready for such a transition. Macalester plays nonconference games against Carleton and Hamline every year, and wins more than its share of those games. It also often scrimmages Bethel and Augsburg. The Scots know what to expect.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge, but I think that will help our players,” Jennison said. “They understand that and I think it’s going to keep their focus a little bit more, and I think they’re going to be excited. … (They) see this as a real great opportunity to make a name for themselves, and put Macalester back on the map, so to speak.”

Brooks said the response to this week’s news has been “overwhelmingly positive.” Jennison has received a flood of text messages and emails. That doesn’t surprise him. At least 50% of his past conversations with alums included conversations about how the program used to play in the MIAC and/or questions about whether that could ever happen again.

“I don’t think people cared that we played Grinnell or Cornell College in Iowa,” Brooks said. “I think everybody is going to be looking in the paper to see what the St. Olaf score is in 2021. I think people care about how we do against our traditional rivals.”

Jennison hasn’t spent much of his Macalester tenure thinking about this possibility coming to fruition, because it’s largely been out of his control. But he does admit the question has been in the back of his mind: “How cool would that be to get this program to a place where we can go back into the MIAC?”

He takes pride in knowing the players of past and present have helped put the program in the position to make this jump, and noted there’s a strong sense of pride right now “from all eras” of Macalester football. And now they’ll aim to build on that.

“The future is extremely bright for our program. We don’t just want to exist here. We’re here to come, and we’re here to win,” Brooks said. “I would call it ‘the new Macalester attitude’ entering into the MIAC. We’ve seen what the struggles look like and feel like, and we have no intentions of going back to that place, and we don’t feel like it’ll be easy, but it’s what we’re committed to working toward.”