MINNEAPOLIS --Carter Coughlin and Kamal Martin are old enough to remember sparse crowds for Gophers football games at the Metrodome — a era before the program moved to TCF Bank Stadium in 2009.

Heck, the two Minnesotans and U seniors now headed to the NFL don’t have to go back that far to recall seeing more empty seats than full ones. During their junior season, in 2018, Minnesota averaged only 22,656 scanned tickets to games in their 50,805-seat stadium.

That history helped make the Gophers’ game against Penn State last November so special.

“The second we ran out there and saw everybody, the energy in the stadium, I turned to Kamal and I said, ‘This is exactly how TCF should be,’ ” Coughlin said moments after a 31-26 upset victory over the No. 4 Nittany Lions, which was capped by thousands of elated fans storming the field.

The Gophers had 45,025 scanned tickets for the Penn State game, a high-water mark in a season that saw a 40 percent jump in actual attendance for Minnesota games from the 2018 to 2019 seasons.

But that upward trajectory is now in jeopardy, and it has nothing to do with the momentum of a football program returning 13 starters from an historic 11-2 season.

While there are encouraging signs games could return to campus this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, continuing social distancing guidelines might undercut one of the Gophers athletics department’s top revenue sources: ticket sales.

Gophers’ ticket sales across all sports was $19.9 million for the 2018-19 seasons; that is the second largest pool of money behind media rights deals that hauled in $43 million.

Of that nearly $20 million, the football program accounted for nearly 50 percent at $9.3 million.

These figures are from the 2018 football season, with numbers from the ’19 season to be included in reports once the fiscal year ends in June. But how much of a ticket revenue jump the U saw to approach a 40 percent boost in attendance is unclear.

Minnesota pulled in another $3.5 million from parking, novelty, concession and program sales in fiscal year 2019. This is another pot of money that diminish with limited attendance at football games, but how much is tough to tell because the U doesn’t separate this amount to its individual sports in its overall budget.

These vulnerable revenue streams are part of the U’s wide estimates on how its $123-million budget could see a $30 to $70 million shortfall if games are interrupted or altered this fall and into winter.

The potential capacity within stadiums this fall is too early to know, but some tentative outlines have emerged.

Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith said last week that the 100,000-plus capacity Horseshoe could have 20,000 to 30,000 and up to 50,000 fans, if public health guidelines are relaxed.

Iowa State said this week it fully anticipates playing football on campus for its opener on Sept. 5, but capacity could be limited to 50 percent, or roughly 30,000, according to current health guidelines.

The Gophers have working groups looking at capacity plans for TCF Bank Stadium based on different scenarios, a spokesman told the Pioneer Press.

Before games, there need to be practices, and the NCAA Football Oversight Committee reportedly suggested there be a six-week period for programs to prepare. For the Gophers, which open against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 3, that window would need to open around July 23.

The Gophers’ big win over Penn State last season became a indelible moment, with images of fans storming the field shown as Minnesota climbed the College Football Playoff ranking the following week, when they beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl and in recruiting videos sent to prospects in the offseason.

“It was amazing being able to celebrate with everybody,” Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. said after the Penn State game. “That is what you work so hard for. Seeing everyone out there was just real fun.”