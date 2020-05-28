Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury entered this offseason with goals of emerging as a leader on the offensive line whenever next season rolled around.

He understood he lacked consistency during his rookie campaign — namely against overpowering nose tackles — and was dedicated to improving as much as possible. That meant extra time in the weight room when he was on his own, and as many reps as possible when he reconvened with the team.

And while the coronavirus pandemic threatened to derail those plans, Bradbury has found a way to stay active. He spent most of his offseason in Denver and found a one-on-one facility that allowed him to continue his gains in the weight room.

“It never shut down, so I’ve never not had gym access,” Bradbury said Wednesday. “We were taking all the protocols necessary, and I was checking vitals daily before entering the facility.”

He’s also been working out at ETS Performance since arriving back in the Twin Cities about a month ago. That facility is owned by teammate Adam Thielen, so a handful of Vikings have had access.

“We came back here and I’ve been working out there five days a week,” Bradbury said. “Just taking all the safety precautions that we need to and from a training standpoint and a nutrition standpoint, it’s been awesome for me.”

It’s been very small groups ETS Performance, according to Bradbury, with other offensive linemen such as Aviante Collins and Dakota Dozier also joining him.

“A couple of days a week we’re getting on the field and doing football work and we’re going through whatever we would be doing for the individual period with (offensive line coach) Rick Dennison,” Bradbury said. “That’s the beauty of being up here and being with some linemen, and I know that the guys in other cities are doing the same thing.”

Perhaps that puts Bradbury at an advantage over opponents who might not be getting live reps right now. That’s what he’s hoping, anyway.

“All the weight room stuff is good building strength and mobility and stuff like that,” he said. “There’s just nothing like getting on the field and going through what we would be doing on Sundays.”

Whatever it takes to be ready for whenever the NFL allows them to reconvene as a team.

“We have (offensive coordinator) Gary Kubiak going back to ‘Guys. We would be in Week 2 of OTAs right now. What would we all be doing right now to prepare for the season?’ ” Bradbury said.

“We have a good veteran group, especially in the offensive line room, and I know guys are handling their business and doing what we would normally do. So, the transition to when we do get back together will be seamless.”