The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday, May 20, to approve voluntary workouts for football and men’s and women’s basketball teams from June 1 to June 30, according to Yahoo Sports.

The NCAA has had a moratorium for on-campus workouts through May 31 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA put collegiate sports on hiatus on March 12.

Action on other collegiate sports are expected to be taken at a later date, Yahoo reported. All spring sports competitions were cancelled in mid-March.

Yahoo Sports said Wednesday’s development is “more of a step than a leap. The ability for schools to have student-athletes return will depend largely on their state and local government restrictions.

The Gophers are expected to share their plans for a return soon. Ohio State said it plans for its athletes to come back to campus June 8. Some major conference will reportedly vote on return dates, but no word yet on the Big Ten.

The college football season is set to kickoff Aug. 29, with the Gophers opening with Florida Atlantic on Sept. 3 at TCF Bank Stadium.

While Minn. Gov. Tim Walz lifted the stay-at-home order for the state starting Monday, limits remain on groups of 10 or more people. Walz’s peacetime emergency was extended through at least June 12 and he announced further openings Wednesday afternoon.

Minnesota United has been doing individual voluntary workouts for more than a week. The Timberwolves announced detailed plans Wednesday to reopen on Thursday.