So what if Justin Jefferson was a first-round pick? He wasn’t happy about being the fifth wide receiver taken in the NFL draft.

The Vikings last week used the overall No. 22 pick on the former LSU star. Chosen ahead of Jefferson: Henry Ruggs III (12th to Las Vegas), Jerry Jeudy (15th, Denver), CeeDee Lamb (17th, Dallas) and Jalen Reagor (21st, Philadelphia).

And Jefferson won’t forget it.

“Every single person that picked a receiver instead of me are going to pay,” Jefferson said Wednesday on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio. “I’m going to show them that I am the better receiver.”

Jefferson caught 111 passes last season for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdown passes for the national champion Tigers.

“I felt like I was the best receiver in this draft class, and being the fifth receiver off the board, it kind of was a shocker,” Jefferson said on the show. “But also having that on my shoulder going into this next season with Minnesota, I’m definitely excited to show the world what I have.”

Of the four teams that selected receivers ahead of him, only the Cowboys are on the Vikings’ 2020 regular-season schedule.

Oregon reunion

The Vikings are collecting players from Oregon.

When they signed tackle Brady Aiello as an undrafted free agent this week, he became the fifth player on the roster to have played for the Ducks. He joins receiver Dillon Mitchell and running back Tony James-Brooks, who were on the practice squad last season, receiver Bralon Addison, who was signed in January, and linebacker Troy Dye, taken in the fourth round of last week’s draft.

“We’ve got a lot of Oregon guys, which is pretty cool,” Aiello said Thursday. “I’ll definitely see some familiar faces for the most part in the locker room.”

Boise State trio

The Vikings also are loading up on Boise State players.

Last year, they selected Broncos running back Alexander Mattison in the third round of the draft. Last week, they took tackle Ezra Cleveland in the second and this week added undrafted free-agent defensive tackle David Moa.

“Every morning, I work out with Ezra, and when he found out that I committed to the Minnesota Vikings for free agency, I think he was a little bit more excited than I was at the time,” Moa said. “He was freaking out, him and Alex were calling me all the time. Alex actually messaged me during the draft, wishing me best of luck and that if I did (end up with the Vikings), he’d be ecstatic.”