When Jake Lacina was growing up in the Twin Cities, he was a big Randy Moss fan. He often wore a Moss jersey and had posters of him.

In fact, Moss was Lacina’s second favorite player.

His favorite? That would be his father, Corbin Lacina, a Vikings guard from 1999-2002.

“I remember going to the Metrodome as a young kid and seeing him and eating Dome Dogs, and having a good time,’’ Jake Lacina said Sunday. “I remember watching him, but I didn’t know what a left guard was.’’

Jake Lacina, 23, knows all about offensive linemen now. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound center from Division II Augustana (S.D.) University agreed after the draft concluded Saturday night to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Jake, a graduate of Cretin-Derham Hall High School, has a chance to make history. In the first 59 years of the franchise, never has the son of a former Vikings player made the regular-season roster.

“That would definitely be crazy,’’ Jake said. “I hope to see that happen. It would be unbelievable to be the first.’’

The closest it has come to happening was safety John Lowdermilk, the son of former Minnesota center Kirk Lowdermilk, being on the practice squad in 2015.

Three former Vikings stars have sons entering the NFL. But University of Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr., son of cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr., was selected in the second round of the draft by Tampa Bay. LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, Moss’ son, joined Washington as an undrafted free agent. And Georgia safety J.R. Reed, son of wide receiver Jake Reed, agreed to join Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent after the Vikings did not extend an offer.

“That would be super awesome,’’ Corbin Lacina said of his son making the team. “That would be the icing on the cake. I think he’s going to be a great fit for them. I think he fits their scheme and everything they run. He definitely has the physical skills. I’m completely confident in Jake and his ability. He’s going to get in there and get rolling.’’

Corbin, who also attended Cretin-Derham Hall and Augustana, played in the NFL from 1993-2003, also having stints with Buffalo, Carolina and Chicago. He was Minnesota’s regular starter at left guard from 2000-02.

When Jake was a freshman in high school, he began the odyssey of following in his father’s footsteps.

“I remember my freshman year, when I was going out for football and I wanted to play tight end, and he said, ‘You should be an O-lineman,’’’ said Jake, who then became a tackle.

His father soon was providing plenty of tips. He was a Cretin-Derham Hall assistant coach in his son’s final three years there, and the offensive line coach was Ray Hitchcock, a former Gophers and Washington Redskins offensive lineman.

“Ray and I were working with him on technique and fundamentals,’’ Corbin said. “When he was a junior, he was only 190 pounds, so he didn’t get Division I looks. He didn’t fill out until he was a senior. … I’m extremely porud of what he did at Augustana. You couldn’t be more decorated than he was.’’

As a redshirt senior, Jake won the Rimington Award for being the nation’s top Division II center and was a consensus All-America. He said he had scouts from about 20 NFL teams visit during the season.

Jake wasn’t invited to the combine. He was invited to Minnesota’s Pro Day, scheduled for March 25, but that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, something Jake believes hampered his chances of being drafted.

Jake had been working out at the Training Haus in Eagan, next to where the Vikings train at the TCO Performance Center. But when that was shut down last month, he headed with his family from their St. Paul home to a cabin up north in Park Rapids, Minn.

“We found a guy on Craigslist who was selling a bunch of weight room stuff, and we got a pretty sweet setup here,’’ Jake said.

Jake is at the cabin along with his parents, two sisters and brother Nick, 25, a former star baseball player at Cretin-Derham Hall and at Tusculum (Tenn.) University. Nick has been a marketing intern the past two summers at Vikings training camp and is trying to hook on with the team in football operations.

Now, Jake will see if he has what it takes to stick with the Vikings. Las Vegas, Kansas City, Buffalo and Miami also showed interest in him, but he said it was an easy decision to join the Vikings.

“I had pretty much decided on the Vikings,’’ he said. “They had called me pretty early on. I didn’t get drafted, but I get to sign with the Vikings, and that’s the best thing that could happen right now. I’m super excited about it.’’

So is Minnesota fullback C.J. Ham, a Duluth native who was an Augustana senior in 2015 when Jake redshirted as a freshman. Ham, who has reached out Jake to offer congratulations, made the Vikings after being undrafted.