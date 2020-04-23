The Minnesota Vikings facility is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there were still some screams of joy heard Friday night, April 24, in Eagan, Minn.

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, who was at his Eagan home, said he shouted with delight when the team took left tackle Ezra Cleveland with the No. 58 pick in the second round of the NFL draft. Mattison was Cleveland’s teammate at Boise State before being selected in the third round of last year’s draft.

“I was screaming pretty loudly,” Mattison said. “The neighbors probably heard me. I was jumping up. I was super excited. .. We were reunited and it feels amazing.”

Cleveland, who said he wanted to play for the Vikings and even likes cold weather, soon joined in the celebration.

“Alex was the first person I texted when I got the call from the Vikings and me and him celebrated together,” Cleveland said. “Being with him again is definitely a really cool experience. … I’m really thankful for this opportunity.”

In the third round of the draft, the Vikings selected Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler with the No. 89 pick. He was the second cornerback taken by the Vikings in the draft, following TCU’s Jeff Gladney being selected No. 31 in Thursday’s first round.

Mattison had nothing but glowing things to say about the 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cleveland.

“Ezra is extremely smart, he’s extremely talented,” Mattison said “If you look at his build, it speaks for itself. … He’s one of those guys who can get after it, and if I had one word for it, it probably would be ‘Monster.”’

Cleveland played left tackle throughout his Boise State career. With teams not expected to have on-field spring drills due to the pandemic, it remains to be seen if Cleveland could come in and compete with Riley Reiff at left tackle without that time with the team.

If Cleveland proves to be ready for that spot, it remains to be seen what could happen to Reiff. He is a candidate to move to guard and he could be asked to take a pay cut or be released. It’s also possible that Brian O’Neill could move from right to left tackle, making Cleveland a possible candidate on the right side.

Cleveland played a zone-blocking scheme in college similar to what the Vikings use. In addition to left tackle, Vikings director of scouting Jamaal Stephenson said Cleveland also can play right tackle or at guard.

“I’m 100 percent ready to go wherever the coaches plug me in,” Cleveland said. “I’m a team player and I look forward to playing any position I’m needed to play.”

Stephenson said the Vikings considered trading up in the second round but decided to wait for Cleveland, whom he said they had targeted. After six tackles had been taken in Thursday’s first round, none were selected in the second round Friday until the Vikings made their pick.

“He fit our parameters as far as the Viking fit,” Stephenson said. “He’s a tough guy who’s athletic. … We think he’s a guy who’s going to be able to come in and help us right away.”

Stephenson said Cleveland is similar to O’Neill with his athleticism and with his speed. Cleveland ran the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in 4.93 seconds.

Stephenson said Cleveland needs to get stronger. That also was the case with O’Neill, a second-round pick in 2018 who became a full-time starter midway through his rookie year and then made great strides in 2019.