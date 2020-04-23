Minutes before the Vikings’ No. 22 pick in the first round of the NFL draft, the former stars of the team had called on Twitter for them to take LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Minnesota then complied.

The Vikings then traded down with San Francisco in the first round from No. 25 to No. 31, and took TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney. The Vikings also got the No. 117 pick in the fourth round and the No. 176 selection in the fifth from the 49ers.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all teams had their representatives work out of home in the NFL’s first virtual draft. Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman made the pick from his home in Eden Prairie.

The Vikings had acquired the No. 22 pick in a deal last month in which they traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for a package of draft selections.

Jefferson put up crazy numbers last season with 111 catches, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. The slot receiver is even known as a good blocker.

Jefferson will get an estimated four-year, $13.12 million contract, which includes about a $7.1 million signing bonus. He will count about $2.38 million on the salary cap in 2020. He will have a fifth-year contract option.

Gladney, who is 5-10, 191 pounds, has been compared to former Vikings cornerback Terence Newman, who was one of head coach Mike Zimmer’s favorite players and had a listed height of 5-10. Gladney makes up for his lack of size with quickness and physical play.

“He can get his hands on the football,” said draft analyst Dane Brugler. “He had 43 passes defended in college. That’s more passes defended than starts (42).”

The second and third rounds of the draft will be held Friday. The fourth through seventh rounds will be conducted on Saturday.

The Vikings had entered the draft considering a wide receiver, cornerback or offensive tackle at No. 22.

If the Vikings had designs on grabbing one of the top three wide receivers Thursday, that didn’t happen even though the run on them began later than expected. Alabama’s Henry Ruggs went No. 13 to Las Vegas, Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy No. 15 to Denver and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb No. 17 to Dallas.

Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah and Florida’s C.J. Henderson were projected to be the first two cornerbacks taken, and they were. Okudah went No. 3 to Detroit and Henderson No. 9 to Jacksonville. It was a bit of a surprise, though, that cornerbacks were taken by Atlanta with Clemson’s A.J. Terrell at No. 16 and by Las Vegas with Ohio State’s Damon Arnette at No. 19.

There was an expected early run on tackles. Georgia’s Andrew Thomas went No. 4 to the New York Giants, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills No. 10 to Cleveland, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton No. 11 to the New York Jets, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs No. 13 to Tampa Bay and USC’s Austin Jackson No. 18 to Miami. The Buccaneers made a trade to flip spots with San Francisco, which then picked South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw at No. 14.