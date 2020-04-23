Kamal Martin cried twice during one of the happiest days in Minnesota Golden Gopher football history.

Minnesota's senior linebacker from Burnsville, Minn., said his right knee, which he injured two weeks earlier against Rutgers, felt good in warmups before the nationally televised game between 8-0 Minnesota and 8-0 Penn State at TCF Bank Stadium on Nov. 9.

“It was probably the biggest game I’ve ever wanted to play in,” Martin said.

But minutes before kickoff, athletic trainers told Martin he wouldn’t be allowed to play. Fuming, Martin went straight to head coach P.J. Fleck in the locker room.

Fleck told him that not playing against the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions wasn’t going to define his career and a second straight week off would give him more time to rest for the final stretch in November, with rivalry games against Iowa and Wisconsin. Martin was brought to tears.

“I’m just grateful that he put that into a different perspective, and it allowed me to calm down a little bit,” Martin recalled.

After the Gophers’ 31-26 upset victory, punctuated by fans flooding the field for a pinnacle moment during an unchartered 11-2 season, Martin cried again. This time, they were tears of joy because, like Fleck tried to reassure him, “Everything was going to be all right.”

Martin has maintained that positive mindset going into this week’s NFL draft, where he’s forecast to be a late-round pick.

If he comes off the board before the end of Saturday’s seventh round, he will be the first Gophers player from the East Metro suburbs to be drafted since running back Thomas Tapeh of St. Paul Johnson went to the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round in 2004.

After returning for the final three regular-season games of 2019, Martin had surgery Dec. 30 and missed the 31-24 win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.

His rehab also kept him from fulfilling his invite to play in the Senior Bowl in January and limited his involvement at the scouting combine in Indianapolis in February. The coronavirus-caused cancellation Minnesota's Pro Day in March stifled his, and his teammates’, exposure to scouts and front-office leaders.

“I’ve recovered fairly well, really well,” Martin reported this week. “I would say I’m 90 percent. I’ve been moving and running and sprinting and cutting for the past month or so. I’m feeling really good, really healthy.”

Despite missing five total games last season, Martin tied for second on the team with 66 tackles, behind safety Antoine Winfield Jr.’s 88.

“I was not close to 100 percent at all (in November), but I wanted to be out there with my teammates,” Martin said.

Martin was suspended for the season-opening 28-21 victory over South Dakota State for violating team rules in December 2018, then a foot injury kept him out of the 35-32 win over Georgia Southern on Sept. 14.

“Even if I wasn’t healthy for pretty much the whole season, it helped me in a certain aspect in talking (to NFL teams) about how to manage and push yourself through certain limitations,” Martin said. “I think that is needed at the next level; you are never going to be 100 percent. You are always going to play banged up a little bit.”

While Martin has fallen off the radar compared to Winfield and Tyler Johnson, Gophers teammates who are expected to be picked earlier in the draft, Fleck said NFL teams haven’t misplaced Martin.

“I know this: There is not a head coach or a GM or scout that has forget about Kamal Martin whatsoever, at all,” Fleck said. “He is one of the best players in college football; nobody forgets about them. People are probably being quiet because they are keeping their cards close to their vest.”

Now the question is, do teams think they need to swoop in during early rounds to take him or can wait until later rounds?

“One thing that I’ve learned about the NFL is you don’t want to get your secrets out,” Fleck said. “It’s an information-gathering league, not an information-giving league, when you are talking inside the walls of those NFL teams.”

At 6 foot 3 and 245 pounds, Martin showed his athleticism and disruptiveness during two back-to-back games in late September and early October. He had two interceptions in a 38-31 win over Purdue, then followed that up with two forced fumbles in a 40-17 victory over Illinois.

“I think there are a lot of teams that would benefit from Kamal Martin being a part of their organization,” Fleck said. “I think he is one of the best athletes in college football, and I think when you watch the film, people know that.”

This season wasn’t the only time Martin played hurt. In seventh grade, he was the quarterback of the Burnsville Blazing Stars against the Minneapolis’ Phelps Falcons in a championship game at the Metrodome.

The Phelps Falcons’ quarterback and safety that day? Gopher teammate Tyler Johnson.

Martin, who played through a broken left wrist, didn’t have great pass protection and was intercepted twice by Johnson, who also threw three touchdowns passes in Phelps’ 34-12 win.

“They had some ballers,” Martin remembered. “… Tyler always brings it up and tries to grill me about it. I’m, like, ‘Whatever, man.’

“It was awful. It was terrible, but it’s fun looking back on that and having the opportunity to have him as a teammate,” Martin said. “… Just looking back on that is pretty crazy to be where we are right now. To have Minnesota players coming up through the ranks, staying home and seeing that pay off. We are proof.”