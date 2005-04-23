It’s a good draft to be in the market for wide receivers and cornerbacks. It’s not such a good one to be looking for offensive tackles and defensive ends.

Since those positions are among the Minnesota Vikings’ top needs entering Thursday’s start of the three-day NFL draft, they will deliberate how that factors into decisions to trade up or down or to stand pat. They will head in holding the Nos. 22 and 25 picks in the first round, the No. 58 selection in the second round, plus nine other picks.

“What we’re going to be looking at in the first round and second round is the depth of the positions of some of these areas,” general manager Rick Spielman said.

The draft begins with the opening round at 7 p.m. Thursday. The second and third rounds will be held Friday, beginning at 6 p.m. The final four rounds begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. The draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

The wide receiver class is so deep the Vikings could afford to not take one in the first round and still get a potential starter in the second round or beyond. At cornerback, the two top prospects — Ohio State’s Jeff Odudah and Florida’s C.J. Henderson — are sure to be gone by No. 22.

There’s a good-sized group of cornerbacks expected to be taken late in the first or early in the second round. They include Utah’s Jaylon Johnson, TCU’s Jeff Gladney, Clemson’s A.J. Terrell, Alabama’s Trevon Diggs, LSU’s Kristian Fulton and Auburn’s Noah Igbinoghene.

“There’s enough depth in this draft where you don’t have to address (cornerback in the first round),” former Vikings defensive back Corey Chavous, a draft analyst for DraftNasty.com, said Wednesday. “There’s going to still be some quality personnel later on.”

However, Chavous said that hardly precludes the Vikings from taking a cornerback late in the first round. They might have targeted a certain player and, if there is a run on cornerbacks early in the second round, “you don’t want to risk” being left out.

At tackle and defensive end, the run could be over by the second round. The top four tackles — Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton and Georgia Andrew Thomas — are expected to be gone by No. 22. Then there’s a drop-off in talent before it becomes more of a gamble in the late first round and early second round. Players in that range include Houston’s Josh Jones, USC’s Austin Jackson, Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland and Georgia’s Isaiah Wilson.

At defensive end, there’s also a lack of depth. The top two players there — Ohio State’s Chase Young and LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson — will be gone by No. 22. Then there’s a drop-off before the next two guys, Penn State Yetur Gross-Matos and Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa. Both are expected to go late in the first round.

At wide receiver, a big drop-off might not show up until Saturday, when the draft concludes with rounds four through seven. Spielman doesn’t deny the Vikings could wait until after the first round to take a receiver, and said there is depth “even into the fourth and fifth round.”

“This has to be one of the deepest classes that I’ve seen in a long time,” Spielman said. “I would say there’s all kinds of flavor.”

Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs III of Alabama will be gone by No. 22 — and LSU’s Justin Jefferson could be, as well. After that, candidates for late in the first round or in the second round include Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, Baylor’s Denzel Mims, TCU’s Jalen Reagor, Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr., UCS’s Michael Pittman, Clemson’s Tee Higgins, Penn State’s K.J. Hamler, Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool and South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards.

It’s also worth noting that many receivers taken later in the draft have turned out better than those selected in the first round. In the past four drafts, none of the 11 receivers taken in the first round has made a Pro Bowl while seven taken in later rounds have.