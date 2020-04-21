The Minnesota Vikings are seeking more than just a few good men in the draft. They’re looking for a lot of them.

Since the start of March, the Vikings have lost 12 players, including six starters and several key reserves, and brought in only four new players. That means they will be counting on more rookies than usual to contribute immediately.

“The difference is that a lot of guys that we’re bringing in are going to have to probably contribute playing for us next year as we fill some holes on our roster,’’ general manager Rick Spielman said Tuesday, April 21, in a video conference call.

At least the Vikings should have plenty of opportunities to collect plug-and-play guys in the three-day virtual draft, which gets underway with the first round Thursday. They will enter with 12 picks, tied for the second most in the draft.

Then again, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that number changes for swapping Spielman. He’s known for making plenty of trades in the draft, and he said he’s already getting calls about either moving up or down in the first round. The Vikings have the Nos. 22 and 25 picks.

“I think it all depends how the draft board unfolds on Thursday,’’ Spielman said. “For example, I would say, if we stay at 22, and we have maybe seven or eight names still up there, to move back from 25 to gain another pick and still get the same quality of player (is a possibility).’’

Whether it might be more difficult for the Vikings to get trades done remains to be seen. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the virtual draft will feature all participants working out of their homes.

The Vikings tweeted Monday a picture of Spielman’s draft setup at his Eden Prairie home. He had in front of him three laptop computers, a larger computer, two big televisions and a really big television.

“The only concern I would say, and it’s not controllable, is if there are technical issues and you’re on the clock, then all of a sudden, something happens where a thunderstorm comes rolling through one of the cities and you’re trying to call,’’ Spielman said. “You have to have another team call and confirm the trade. … I do believe that the NFL will stop the clock or hold it until the transaction can happen.’’

The NFL held a mock draft Monday and Spielman said it “went extremely smooth except for one minor hiccup.” He commended the Vikings’ IT staff for setting up systems that have been used over the past month for team draft participants.

“Our preparation, it’s been almost identical except that we’re doing it virtually now,’’ said Spielman, who said the venture might result in the Vikings having more virtual meetings after the pandemic.

Minnesota’s top draft needs are at cornerback, wide receiver, defensive end and offensive line. Spielman didn’t tip his hand on what positions the Vikings might focus on in the first round but didn’t deny the receiver class is so deep they might address that spot after Thursday.

“With the depth of this class and how we came out of our meetings with how the coaches felt very strong about players, even into the fourth and fifth round, there were significant types of receivers,’’ he said.

The Vikings need replacements following the departures of receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive end Everson Griffen, cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander and guard Josh Kline.

Because the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of pro days and prospect visits, Spielman said the Vikings “had a record number” of videos sent to them of players working out.

Not only do the Vikings have a dozen draft picks, they will be looking for plenty of undrafted free agents to help fill out the roster. Minnesota has just 60 players on the roster, and the offseason limit is 90.

To entice potential undrafted free agents, Spielman said the team has sent out more than 300 recruiting videos.

Spielman said the video includes information on the team and its facilities, and about why “it’s so great to play here” and “how great the community is.’’