MINNEAPOLIS — When Mike Tice takes a look at the Vikings’ offensive line, he has one immediate opinion.

“The Vikings don’t have a left tackle,’’ he said.

Minnesota has used Riley Reiff at left tackle the past three seasons, but Tice believes he’s been playing out of position. Tice knows plenty about linemen. In addition to being the Vikings’ head coach from 2002-05, he spent more than 10 years as an NFL offensive line coach.

“Reiff did an admirable job at left tackle last year, but that’s not what he is,’’ said Tice, who is doing previews for the April 23-25 NFL draft on his podcast “Odds and Ends with Mike Tice.” “I think he’d be better served, for him and his career moving forward, if he played any other offensive line position but center, any of the other positions besides left tackle.’’

Reiff said in June 2019 that the Vikings talked to him about the possibility of moving to guard but that never happened. It could resurface as a possibility in 2020, especially with Minnesota last month having released starting right guard Josh Kline.

Reiff, who played left guard early in his Iowa career before moving to left tackle, was a left tackle with the Detroit Lions from 2012-15 before being shifted to right tackle in 2016. He then signed a five-year, $58.75 million deal with the Vikings in 2017 to return to left tackle.

Even if Reiff, 31, remains at left tackle in 2020, he doesn’t look to be a long-term piece at that spot. It’s also a potential issue for the cash-strapped Vikings that he’s on the books for salary-cap numbers of $13.2 million in 2020 and $13.95 million in 2021. He might at some point be asked to restructure his contract or be released.

Against the backdrop of uncertainty with Reiff, ranked 38th last season by Pro Football Focus among 71 NFL tackles, the Vikings might look to take a tackle early in the draft. They have the Nos. 22 and 25 picks in the first round and the No. 58 selection in the second round.

The Vikings could look to take a left tackle or might look for a possible right tackle. Brian O’Neill could be a candidate to move to left tackle, which would create an opening at right tackle.

“They can get better on the offensive line,’’ said Dane Brugler, draft analyst for the Athletic. “I think with one of those two first-round picks, it makes a lot of sense to address offensive tackle because it’s a very deep group this year in the first round, and then there’s a drop off.’’

Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr., Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas all figure to be gone when the Vikings pick at No. 22. But several intriguing tackles could be available at No. 22 or No 25.

Houston’s Josh Jones has had plenty of pre-draft dealings with the Vikings. He was a four-year college starter at left tackle.

“As a senior, he put himself in the position to be a potential first-round pick,’’ Brugler said. “He’s not the big, overpowering tackle, he’s more of a savvy, athletic tackle.’’

Brugler said Jones has plenty of upside. But USC left tackle Austin Jackson might have even more.

“He’s the youngest player in the draft,’’ Brugler said. “He doesn’t turn 21 until August. He’s going to have some lumps (early in his NFL career) but he has potential. His upside is immense.’’

Other possibilities in the first round for the Vikings could include Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland and Georgia’s Isaiah Wilson. Cleveland was a left tackle in college while Wilson played the right side due to Thomas manning the left.

In the second round, Auburn left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who has had dealings with the Vikings, could be worth keeping an eye on. The athletic Wanogho has an interesting background, having left his native Nigeria in 2014 for the U.S. to initially play basketball.

“That’s my granddad,’’ Wanogho said of why he got the name Prince. “He’s a king of my village (Ogor) back in Nigeria. I didn’t really know much about that, but when I moved to the (United) States I came to understand that was pretty much like a mayor, pretty much like a leader in a village. But they say king back there.”

The Vikings might welcome some royalty on the offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, their line ranked a pedestrian 19th in the NFL last season among the 32 teams.