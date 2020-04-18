At the SEC Championship Game in December, a pair of proud fathers got together at halftime. They talked about their sons and their hopeful bright futures in the NFL.

These were not ordinary fathers chatting. One was Randy Moss, a hall of fame Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, and the other was Jake Reed, also a former Vikings receiver. Their sons playing in the game in Atlanta were tight end Thaddeus Moss of LSU and safety J.R. Reed of Georgia.

“It was good to see Randy,” Jake Reed said. “His boy was out there, and my boy was out there. I told him, ‘I don’t want my boy to get Mossed,’ and we laughed a bit about that.”

J.R. Reed didn’t get beaten by Thaddeus Moss, defending him three times without allowing a reception. But Thaddeus’ Tigers beat J.R.’s Bulldogs 37-10 before going on to win the national championship.

There figure to be more chances for Thaddeus and J.R. to face each other in the NFL. Both are projected to be mid-round picks in the April 23-25 draft.

Randy Moss and Jake Reed aren’t the only former Vikings stars with a son about to get drafted. Cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr.’s son, Antoine Winfield Jr., a University of Minnesota safety, is projected to be a first- or second-round pick.

Randy Moss played for the Vikings from 1998-2004 and in 2010. Jake Reed was with them from 1991-99 and in 2001. And Winfield Sr. played for them from 2004-12.

Mike Tice, Minnesota’s head coach from 2002-05, coached Moss and Winfield Sr. Before that, he played a tight end and served as an assistant coach for all but one of Reed’s seasons with the Vikings.

“I think it’s phenomenal,” Tice said of the three sons about to be drafted. “I think it’s a tremendous deal. It bodes so well for the parents of these young men able to go out there and follow in their dad’s footsteps, if you will.”

If one of the sons truly follows in his father’s footsteps, it would be a first in Vikings history. In the 59-year history of the franchise, no son of a former Vikings player ever has been on their regular-season roster. The closest to that was safety John Lowdermilk, the son of former Vikings center Kirk Lowdermilk, on the practice squad in 2015.

Winfield Jr. grew up mostly in Eden Prairie before moving with his father and mother Erniece to The Woodlands, Texas, a Houston suburb, for his sophomore year in high school after his father retired from the NFL. He would love to be part of the first Vikings father-son duo.

“That would mean everything,” said Winfield, 21, “I grew up a Vikings fan. I grew up around the area, so I’m familiar with it all. I was raised a Vikings fan and it would just be a dream come true to play for them.”

J.R. Reed feels the same way. He spent most of his time in his first five years in the Twin Cities, and said it was “surreal” to visit the Vikings locker room. He mostly grew up in Frisco, Texas, a Dallas suburb, where his bedroom still features some Vikings-related items, including a “Three Deep” poster on the wall featuring his father, Randy Moss and hall of fame wide receiver Cris Carter.

“It would be amazing just to be part of that legacy,” said J.R., 24. “I’ve always been around that culture and heard great things about what (the Vikings) do up there. When I play video games, I take the Vikings most of the time.”

Winfield Jr. and J.R. Reed were raised to play the game. Both of their fathers got them started when they were very young.

“Ever since (Winfield Jr.) was two years old, I put a ball in his hand and we were always tackling, running around and doing his thing,” said Winfield Sr., a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Vikings. “I taught him everything I know.”

When Jake Reed began to work with his son, he figured he would be a wide receiver, just like dad.

“When he was younger, I had been training him to play receiver his whole life,” Reed said. “Then one day, when he was like 9, I was coaching his little basketball team and there was a kid on the other team who was really good, and I put J.R. on him in a box-and-one and the kid only scored four points the whole game. I looked at my wife (Vinita), and I told her, ‘He’s not a receiver, he’s a defensive back.’ ”

Unlike Winfield Jr. and J.R. Reed, Thaddeus, the son of Moss’ former girlfriend Libby Offutt, did not spend as much time with his father when he was young. But Thaddeus, who attended five high schools in four states before finishing at Mallard Creek in Charlotte, N.C., has spoken about the influence his dad has had on him.

“He’s helped me all the way up to this point in my career,” Thaddeus, 21, said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in February. “He’s been through a lot and seen a lot, so he has answers for everything. … He’s given me advice from A to Z.”

Thaddeus has been there for his father, as well. He served as Randy Moss’ presenter when he was inducted in 2018 into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“It was a great experience, the people I got to meet, the hands I got to shake, just the whole experience,” said Thaddeus, who caught 47 passes for 570 yards in his only season at LSU after transferring from North Carolina State. “Being able to finish off his NFL career by putting his gold jacket on him, it meant a lot to him, but it meant a lot to me, too.”

Thaddeus, who is 6-foot-3 and 249 pounds, said he began playing tight end in the second grade because he was “too big to play receiver.”

Randy Moss is now an analyst for ESPN. An interview request with the network was declined, but Moss has talked on the air about how proud he is of his son.

Moss has a weekly segment on ESPN during the NFL season entitled, “You Got Mossed,” which shows receivers beating defensive backs the way he once did. On one segment last November, a shot was slipped in of Thaddeus making a nifty sideline catch in LSU’s 46-41 win at Alabama.

“I’m going to tell you what, Alabama and everybody in the stadium got Mossed,” the hall of famer said on the air.

Speaking of trash talking, J.R. Reed said there was some between him and Thaddeus during the SEC Championship Game.

“We talked some smack to each other,” J.R. said.

In the Reed and Winfield households, there is plenty of friendly banter and competition. When J.R. was growing up, his dad didn’t ever want to lose to his son in anything.

“We played basketball, and I never would let him win,” said Jake Reed, who had four 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Vikings. “And we ran against each other. When he would get older, he wanted a rematch. But I beat him when he was like 10, and I wouldn’t give him a rematch after that. Because I figured I would still go down as the champ.”

Winfield Sr., though, did not have the foresight to retire early when it came to racing his son.

“When I was about 16 or 17 in high school, we raced,” said Winfield Jr. “He thought he was still faster than me. But I ended up beating him, and I’ve never heard from him ever again about me being slower.”

The competition has continued in the Reed household with board games and in the Winfield home with regular battles in the video game NBA 2K20. There could be some friendly competition in the Winfield house during the draft, where there will be a camera for the national television broadcast.

The 5-9, 199-pound Winfield Sr. was taken with the No. 23 pick in the 1999 draft by Buffalo, where he played his five seasons before heading to Minnesota for nine more seasons. The 5-9, 205-pound Winfield Jr., would love be to be selected soon in the draft in order to top his dad.

“That would be amazing,” said Winfield Jr., fourth in the nation last season with seven interceptions. “We always compete in pretty much anything.”

Wherever his son ends up, Winfield Sr. will be rooting for him to have a better NFL career than he did. He considers that very possible.

“That’s why I taught him everything I can do. And he plays exactly like I do, but has better hands, so of course he can be better than me,” Winfield Sr. said.

Asked about his father saying he can be better, Antoine Jr. said, “It’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of seasons to get there, but that’s the end goal.”

When the draft begins on Thursday, each son of the former Vikings stars figures to be paying attention to what happens with the other two. J.R. doesn’t remember meeting Thaddeus when he was very young but got to know him at the SEC Championship Game. Winfield Jr., whose father played two seasons with Randy Moss, doesn’t remember ever meeting Thaddeus but he was a huge fan of his father.

Jake Reed and Winfield Sr. were never Vikings teammates. However, their sons have gotten to know each other well recently due to playing the same position.

“I met him for the first time at the Nagurski awards,” J.R. said of the event last December in Charlotte, N.C., when Ohio State defensive end Chase Young won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s top defensive player. “Then, I actually was kind of wondering who my roommate was going to be at the combine and I walked in and it was (Winfield Jr.). So, that was pretty cool. We’re friends and we keep up with each other.”

They will know soon if any of the three end up with Vikings, which is certainly possible. Winfield Jr. and J.R. both said they recently have spoken with director of scouting Jamaal Stephenson. And the Vikings, with 12 picks, are tied with New England for the second-most selections in the draft.

The possibility of J.R. playing with the Vikings has been talked about in the Reed household.

“That would be cool,” Jake Reed said. “I was joking with J.R. the other day that if you go to the Vikings maybe we can do an autograph signing together. And he said, ‘Yeah, as long as they pay me more money than you.’ “