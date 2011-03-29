Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is fond of saying, “You can never have too many cornerbacks.”

Well, right now the Vikings barely have any cornerbacks at all. Or at least not many with much NFL experience.

After the team released starter Xavier Rhodes and had two other starters, Trae Waynes and primary nickelback Mackensie Alexander, depart as free agents last month, that left Marcus Sayles, 25, as the oldest cornerback on the roster. Sayles, who spent the past two seasons in the Canadian Football League, has never played a down in an NFL regular-season game.

Among the other five cornerbacks on the roster, Mike Hughes has started five games in two seasons, Holton Hill has started four in two seasons, and Kris Boyd, Nate Meadors and Mark Fields combined to get on the field for 113 defensive plays last season as rookies.

The Vikings have yet to sign a cornerback in free agency. One reason is they are waiting to see how the April 23-25 draft unfolds.

The Vikings have 12 draft selections, including the Nos. 22 and 25 picks in the first round. There is a good chance they will use one of their top two picks on a cornerback, which would make it three times in the past six drafts they have gone that route in the opening round. They selected Waynes No. 11 in 2015 and Hughes No. 30 in 2018.

“This is a good draft when you’re talking about cornerbacks,” said Solomon Wilcots, a former Vikings safety who is now an analyst for Pro Football Focus and SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Zimmer feels good about his ability to develop corners, so I think he’s going to dial in on one.”

Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah will be long gone when the Vikings pick at No. 22, and Florida’s C.J. Henderson also is expected to be off the board by then. But the Vikings could have a range of intriguing cornerbacks to select from at No. 22 or No. 25.

Among them: Alabama’s Trevon Diggs, Utah’s Jaylon Johnson, TCU’s Jeff Gladney, Clemson’s A.J. Terrell and LSU’s Kristian Fulton.

“After Okudah and Henderson, there’s the next tier of three to seven that different people have different opinions on,” said Dane Brugler, draft analyst for The Athletic.

NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis said he doesn’t expect the Vikings to select Diggs since he is the brother of receiver Stefon Diggs, whom the Vikings traded last month to Buffalo.

But Davis likes some other players who could be available just as much or perhaps even more than Diggs.

“One of the guys I really like is Jaylon Johnson out of Utah,” he said. “He’s a really long guy. … He’s a tough guy. Some see him as a second-round guy, but I see a guy at the end of the first round. I think he’s worth a very good look.”

The 6-foot, 193-pound Johnson underwent shoulder surgery in March to repair issues related to a past torn labrum. He is expected to be ready for the season.

Gladney, who is 5-10, 191 pounds, has been compared to former Vikings cornerback Terence Newman, who was one of Zimmer’s favorite players and had a listed height of 5-10. Gladney makes up for his lack of size with quickness and physical play.

“He can get his hands on the football,” Brugler said. “He had 43 passes defended in college. That’s more passes defended than starts.”

If the Vikings want to go with a bigger cornerback, a possibility could be the 6-1, 195-pound Terrell. He was on the Clemson team that won the national title in 2018 but he struggled in the Tigers’ 42-25 loss to LSU in the 2019 title game.

“Most people’s last memory of him is Ja’Marr Chase just abusing him, and that’s something that leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Brugler said. “But his body of work is impressive when you watch his full tape.”

Chase had nine catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns in that game for LSU.

If the Vikings want to go with a winning player from that game, Fulton, who is 6-feet, 197 pounds, could be available. However, he has some baggage.

Fulton was suspended for two years in 2017 for attempting to cheat on a drug test before the ban was reduced to one year. He attempted to substitute another person’s urine and his urine eventually tested positive for marijuana.

Brugler called Fulton a “solid player” but said he might not have the upside of some other prospects.

If the Vikings don’t select a cornerback in the first round, it would be a big surprise if they don’t take one in the second round. They currently hold the No. 58 pick in the second, but general manager Rick Spielman is well known for trading during the draft.

The Vikings also could look to take a safety early in the draft. They lost depth at the position when Andrew Sendejo and Jayron Kearse left as free agents. There also is uncertainty about the future of starting safety Anthony Harris, who was given the franchise tag of $11.441 million. Harris wants to sign a long-term deal but could be traded.

In the first or second round, the Vikings could consider University of Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr., the son of former Vikings star cornerback Antoine Winfield. He also can play nickelback.