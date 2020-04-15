IRVING, Texas -- Bemidji State football players Michael Junker and Lukas Ruoss were named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, the organization announced Wednesday. The Beaver seniors were among more than 1,400 players from 364 schools across all divisions of play to receive the honor by maintaining a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

Junker, a defensive back from Hastings, capped his career with a program-record five All-American honors following his senior season. He started all 11 games in 2019 on his way to earning Fall NSIC All-Academic honors, while also being selected to the NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team and two all-region teams. Junker is a business administration major with a 3.38 GPA.

Last season, Junker led the league in interceptions (eight), interception return yards (272), interceptions returned for a touchdown (two) and passes defended (18).

Ruoss, a linebacker from Bern, Switzerland, started 10 games as a senior and earned a spot on the 2019 Fall NSIC All-Academic Team with special distinction on the All-Academic Team of Excellence. He is a business administration major with a 3.89 GPA.

The linebacker finished third on the team with 53 total tackles (30 assisted and 23 solo) last season, including a career-high 10 in a win at Southwest Minnesota State. Ruoss also ranked third for the Beavers with 5.5 tackles for a loss.

Since 2007, BSU has seen 27 players be recognized by the NFF.