Hunter’s grandmother works as a nurse at a hospital in New York, which has been the city in the U.S. hit hardest by the pandemic. He has been getting regular reports from her about how “crazy” things are at the hospital, including a shortage of supplies.

“Of course I’m worried,” Hunter said Wednesday, April 15, on a video conference call with Twin Cities media. “Every day, I get an update about what’s going on, and the precautions, and how things are going in New York. If you had a family member over there, you’d probably be thinking the same way. We call and check up on her every day.”

Two weeks ago, Hunter and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook each donated their royalty checks from EA Sports for appearing in the Madden 20 video game to North Memorial Health in the Twin Cities. Cook said the check amounts were between $18,000 and $20,000.

Hunter also has a uncle who is a policeman in New York, and he is keeping close tabs on him, as well. Hunter said he’s grateful issues in Minnesota haven’t been nearly as severe, and he’s hoping his donation can play a role in keeping it that way.

“It’s better to be prepared in a time of uncertainty like this than to not be prepared,” he said.

Hunter has been in his hometown of Houston during the pandemic doing his best to stay in shape. He usually works out in the offseason at O Athletik, a gym owned by former Vikings star Adrian Peterson, and they have the same trainer in James Cooper. Although the gym is closed, Hunter said he has been able to do “hill workouts” and other drills with Cooper at different spots where there are few people and that he regularly is going on one-mile runs.

Hunter, 25, has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons. But he has bigger goals than that.

“Definitely those are goals that we all individually want: make it to the Pro Bowl, all-pro, get the sack record and all that,” Hunter said. “But I feel like that will all come into play if I just continue to do what I’ve been doing for the past five years … Eventually, those will fall into place, but I can’t look too far down the line.”

Next season already is shaping up to be different for Hunter. Gone from the defensive line are captains Everson Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end who departed as a free agent, and Linval Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle who was released. Hunter, entering his sixth season, will no longer be regarded as a young guy on the line.

“I definitely see myself as turning to the leadership role of passing on the knowledge of what I’ve learned and teaching the younger guys,” he said.

Hunter learned plenty from Griffen, and sought to “implement things” into his game. But now the Vikings must move on without Griffen.

“He’s the guy that brings the team together at the beginning of the game, and he gets everybody going,” Hunter said. “He gets guys to follow him. …. That’s basically the only thing we can do right now is go in there and play our game and (have players) develop into that leadership role one by one.”

Hunter, who has played left defensive end, doesn’t know if he will shift to Griffen’s spot on the right side this season. He said it “doesn’t matter what side I play.”

The Vikings also lost key reserve defensive end Stephen Weatherly in free agency. And the secondary has been depleted with the departure of five players, including key cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, who was released, and Trae Waynes and Mackesnie Alexander, who left as free agents.

“I look at in a way as it’s a business,” Hunter said. “You’re not going to keep everybody forever. … Guys have got to do what’s best for them, and sometimes the team has to do what’s best for them. … We (still have) a lot of players who have been either all-pro or Pro Bowl players, so we have the same mentality we’ve been having.”

Hunter said he won’t be resting on his laurels. He said he talked with edge rushers Chandler Jones of Arizona and Za’Darius Smith of Green Bay at the Pro Bowl in January about pass-rush moves, and will look to implement some new ones.

“A lot of people tend to forget the little things when they make it far in life, but I’ve been taught not to do that,” Hunter said.

In the meantime, Hunter is hoping he’ll be able to step on a football field again soon, and that the pandemic won’t end up disrupting the NFL season to the point of having games without fans. And he’s thinking about his grandmother and uncle.

“It’s just crazy knowing that they’re in something like that, and the only thing we can right now is just watch, hope for the best and pray,” he said.