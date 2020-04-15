Two Minnesota Gophers football players will be part of Arise With The Guys, a gathering of athletes sharing experiences about how their Christian faith has shaped their lives.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and defensive end Carter Coughlin will be interviewed by former Minnesota quarterback and Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 18.

The annual event at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minn., has been moved due to the coronavirus pandemic to an online stream at arisewiththeguys.com. They usually have about 5,000 participants, but hope to have upwards of 20,000 partake in its more-accessible format.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, former Twins manager Paul Molitor, former Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson and other athletes also will be a part of the event. In previous years, Peyton Manning, Case Keenum and Ben Utecht have participated.