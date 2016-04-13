MINNEAPOLIS -- Arizona high school defensive back Steven Ortiz had ample reasons to pledge to perennial top programs Penn State or Washington during his recruiting process.

Ortiz visited Happy Valley when more than 110,000 Nittany Lions fans held a White Out for an October game against Michigan last fall, and he has a “brotherhood” from his seven-on-seven passing-league team with ties to the Huskies in Seattle.

But without an in-person visit to Dinkytown, Ortiz committed to Minnesota’s 2021 recruiting class last week. With a 247sports’ composite four-star ranking of 0.9036, he is the second-highest-rated recruit to commit to head coach P.J. Fleck at Minnesota. (Guard Curtis Dunlap Jr., a Florida native in the 2018 class, is No. 1.)

“I want to choose my own path,” Ortiz said. “I don’t want to go somewhere because all my boys are there. I don’t want to go somewhere because it’s a White Out. I want to choose my own future.”

Ortiz, a two-time Class 4A all-state player at Desert Edge High School in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, knows the stars next to his name carry expectations.

“It motivates me,” said Ortiz, who plans to enroll at the U next January. “It lets me know I have a target on my back and the coaches expect a lot from me, so I’m just trying to get on their good side about grinding and getting my head in the playbook early and pretty much work for everything.”

Lets make 2021 the best class in Minnesota History... Who gonna ride w me? pic.twitter.com/9qK0tYsUvg — Steven Ortiz Jr (@1stevenortizjr) April 10, 2020

Ortiz became a starting safety at the beginning of his freshman season in high school, moved to cornerback as a sophomore, and as a junior last fall, he returned to safety and mixed in time at nickel back. He said Gophers coaches want him to play nickel at the U.

“He has some of that DB swagger to him,” former Desert Edge head coach Jose Lucero said. “… He works extremely hard. He is never going to miss a weight-room day, never going to skip a rep. He is always going to give everything he has.”

Ortiz, who is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, was Desert Edge’s only junior captain on last year’s team which lost the 4A state championship game, and he has been an eager volunteer during the program’s youth camps. “He is a good all-around kid,” Lucero said.

In elementary school, Ortiz didn’t show model sportsmanship. He was taken out of flag football because he was tackling opponents, and he also was removed from a youth basketball squad because he was too physical.

“That is why I quit that sport; I would foul the heck out of them,” he said with a laugh.

Football became Ortiz’s avenue, and his junior-year highlight reel shows a hard hitter with an ability to read and make stops behind the line of scrimmage, with hustle and speed to track down other plays downfield. He said his style comes from his heart and he’s trying to emulate his favorite player, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ortiz’s instincts were on display during one of his favorite high school plays. In the 2018 season opener against Prescott, Ortiz watched a passing play develop in the seconds before a pre-snap penalty ended it. Prescott then ran the same play again.

“I just baited the quarterback to throw it to the same person, and once they did it, I just picked it off,” Ortiz said, leaving out the part where he returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.

Ortiz also is a sprinter on the Desert Edge track team. He competes in the 100 meters, 4×100 and 4×400 relays and was going to expand into the 200 before the coronavirus ended the spring season. He said he was clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash as a sophomore and “promises” he’s even faster now.

After Ortiz started as a freshman, the University of Arizona and Syracuse were the first programs to offer scholarships that April. During his sophomore year, he visited Penn State, Oregon and Washington. The Huskies were the favorite to land Ortiz as late as last week.

The Gophers didn’t start recruiting Ortiz until two months ago. So why did he commit to Minnesota without seeing the campus, TCF Bank Stadium or meeting potential teammates?

“It was the energy of the coaches, the love they showed,” Ortiz said, adding his primary recruiters were Fleck, safeties coach Joe Harasymiak and recruiting director Steven Ruzic.

“I picked Minnesota because of the academics, the culture, the coaches, and I always wanted to play in the Big Ten,” he said. “Coach Fleck is always a guy that is going to keep it 100 (percent) with me. I fell in love with Coach Fleck after our first couple of phone calls, and I want to play for him.”

When Ortiz committed on Thursday, two Puerto Rican flags were displayed on the table behind him, a nod to his family’s heritage and a sport few from his native country play. (Former Giants receiver Victor Cruz is the most popular former player of Puerto Rican heritage.)

“It’s honorable for me to rep the flag and play football and make this big step,” Ortiz said.