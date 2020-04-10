As far Kirk Cousins is concerned, it’s been a “win-win” offseason so far for the Minnesota Vikings.

The quarterback used that phrase Tuesday, April 14, in talking about both his recent contract extension and the trade of Stefon Diggs. Cousins believes the Vikings made the best out of the Diggs situation since the star receiver had wanted to be traded.

On March 16, the Vikings agreed to sign Cousins to a two-year, $66 million extension, taking him through the 2022 season, and agreed to deal Diggs to Buffalo for draft picks. On a video conference call, Cousins spoke to the media for the first time since those moves were made.

“It was a no-brainer for me to want to be back with the Vikings and try to find a way to make it work, and I think it’s a win-win,” Cousins said. “I think the Vikings did a great job of finding a way to make it a win-win. It’s great to be able to create some cap space for this year and to be able to solidify that I and my family can be back in Minnesota for a couple of seasons and hopefully beyond that. I want to play well enough to where I can be here beyond that, too.”

Cousins’ extension dropped his salary-cap number from $31 million to $21 million in 2020 but it will be $31 million in 2021 and a whopping $45 million in 2022.

Cousins will enter 2020 without Diggs, a 1,000-yard receiver the past two seasons. He was dealt to the Bills along with a seventh-round selection for picks in the first, fifth and sixth rounds in 2020 and a fourth-rounder in 2021.

“It’s a unique dynamic,” Cousins said. “It became apparent that he wanted to play elsewhere, and I think it was smart of the Vikings to grant him that opportunity. I think it wasn’t a mystery, and that’s OK, and I wish him really well. I just so enjoyed playing with him. He’s a special player, and we now have to find a way to move forward and replace that.’’

“We’re always looking for win-wins, whether that was with my contract or in Stefon’s situation. It didn’t seem to be able to work going forward as it was, so we tried to find the best win-win that we could.’’

Cousins said Diggs might have to be replaced by multiple players. Among other things, he said he’s fine with the Vikings using multiple tight-end formations more.

“(Diggs) was electric,’’ Cousins said. “The guys who have those movement skills don’t grow on trees. But you can find other ways to do things. I think one great example is when we lost (wide receiver) Adam (Thielen) for six or seven weeks (last season with a hamstring injury), you watched our offense evolve.’’

Cousins anticipates wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, signed a free agent, will “step in and make a big difference.’’ The Vikings also are expected to select multiple receivers in next week’s draft.