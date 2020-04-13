Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died Sunday night in single-car crash in his native Alabama. He was 36.

Jackson played in the NFL from 2006-15, including 2006-10 with the Vikings. He started 34 games in his career, 20 with Minnesota.

Jackson was quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State. According to a Montgomery (Ala.) police report, Jackson was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning at 8:50 p.m. about seven miles south of his native Montgomery. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson played at Alabama State before being drafted in the second round by the Vikings in 2006. Brad Childress, Minnesota’s coach from 2006-10, said he received texts early Monday morning informing him of Jackson’s death from former Vikings offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, a former Vikings executive.

“It’s a shocker, and you’re trying to see what happened and you see it’s a single-car accident, and I’m like, ‘What in the world?’ ” Childress said in a phone interview. “He was a great kid.”

Jackson played in 59 career NFL games, 36 with Minnesota. After leaving the Vikings, he played for Seattle in 2011 and from 2013-15 and with Buffalo in 2012. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Seahawks as their backup quarterback in the 2013 season.

Jackson was the Vikings’ primary starting quarterback in 2007, and had an 8-4 record in that role. He went 2-3 as a starter in 2008, and got the nod in a 26-14 loss against Philadelphia to open the playoffs.

“Just a really good person,” Childress said of Jackson. “I thought he was a great teammate and he had a great way about him. He was never too high, never too low. I think it says something any time you’re able to have a 10-year NFL career.”

Matt Birk, who played for the Vikings from 1998-2008, was Jackson’s center for all but one of his starts with the Vikings.

“Obviously, it’s just tragic,” Birk said of Jackson’s death. “It’s tragic for anybody’s life to end at 36. It’s sad. It’s just too soon.”

Jackson never was able to seize Minnesota’s starting job. In his first three seasons, he battled veterans Brad Johnson, Kelly Holcomb, Brooks Bollinger and Gus Frerotte for playing time. In 2009, future hall of famer Brent Favre was signed for what became a two-year stint as the starter.

Favre told Vikings.com that Jackson was “welcoming” when he arrived and “as good a teammate as any I’ve played with.” He called Jackson’s death “such sad news.”

Numerous current and former NFL players and coaches expressed condolences on Twitter.

“It probably didn’t work out how everybody was hoping it would, but it never carried over to how he acted in the locker room or how he treated other people,” Birk said of Jackson’s time with the Vikings. “When he came in, there was a lot expected of him. It was kind of a tough situation for a young quarterback, but he handled himself. He didn’t seem to get stressed or overwhelmed.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of former #Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson.



You will be missed, TJack!



https://t.co/ZN4IwLgrN0 pic.twitter.com/SfCFhkT9jJ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 13, 2020 The Seahawks are stunned and heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of legend Tarvaris Jackson.



T-Jack earned the respect of the organization and teammates with his competitiveness, toughness and professionalism. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/4YApkKaVnh — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 13, 2020 Statement from the #Vikings on the passing of former QB Tarvaris Jackson. pic.twitter.com/zcHIPQtMUN — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 13, 2020 During 2 training camps I competed with Tarvaris Jackson for the starting spot with the @Vikings before Favre arrived both seasons.



For two guys fighting for the same job, we got along exceptionally well.



TJack loved his family and teammates, and they loved him back. RIP #7 pic.twitter.com/rD5zjpv2JG — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) April 13, 2020

Jackson spent four of his final five NFL seasons as Russell Wilson’s backup in Seattle. His career ended after he was arrested June 24, 2016 in Kissimmee, Fla., and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly pulling a gun on his wife. The charges were dropped on Aug. 3, 2016, but Jackson told the Pioneer Press in 2018 the incident resulted in him never getting another NFL offer.

“It hurt me a whole lot,” he said then.

Jackson remained married to Lakitta Jackson. He said in 2018 the incident was an argument and there was nothing physical and he did not pull a gun on his wife. But he admitted he made a false statement to police.

“The thing about the gun was I didn’t tell the truth at first,” Jackson said then. “I just told them I didn’t have a gun, but then they saw… there was a gun in the condo, but it was up away from the (couple’s three) kids.”

After the charges were dropped, Jackson was an assistant in 2016 at Sidney Lanier High School, his alma mater in Montgomery, and in 2017 at Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery. He then took a job as a graduate assistant in 2018 at Alabama State before moving on to Tennessee State in 2019.

Jackson said in 2018 his goal was to become an NFL coach.

“From my playing experience and my knowledge added over the years, just everything, I think I’ve got so much to give on the coaching end,” he said then.

Jackson is survived by Lakitta Jackson and their three children, Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson. Childress said his life was back on track when he died.

“I know he had a couple of bumps in the road, but, at 36, he was just really starting to get everything in order,” Childress said. “I think he was going to be pretty good at what he did.”