Tom Johnson had quite the odyssey before he finally made the NFL. Now, it’s time to enjoy everything he was able to accomplish.

The defensive tackle, who played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-18, said Friday, April 10, he is officially retired from the NFL. He is now splitting his time between New Orleans and Houston, working on business ventures and relaxing.

“I’m old,’’ Johnson said in a phone interview. “I’m 35 years old. I still have a little more juice. I want to be able to enjoy the rest of my life. I’ve done enough to be able to sustain a comfortable lifestyle.’’

Johnson was undrafted out of Southern Mississippi in 2006 and initially failed to make the NFL. He played in NFL Europe, the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League before finally earning a spot on the New Orleans Saints in 2011 at age 27.

After playing with Saints from 2011-13, Johnson signed with the Vikings as a free agent in 2014. He was with them for the next five years with the exception of a one-game stint with Seattle to begin the 2018 season. Johnson, a part-time starter, had 20 1/2 sacks in 75 Minnesota games.

Johnson said there was “talk” about Minnesota re-signing him in March 2019 but that an offer was never made. The Vikings ended up bringing back Shamar Stephen, who had played with them from 2014-17 before spending 2018 with the Seahawks. Stephen is 6 1/2 years younger.

“I was an older guy, so it definitely was in their best interests to get a younger guy to do the job that they thought was the best for them,’’ Johnson said. “Shamar is still my guy. I’m still a Vikings fan, so I push for them every Sunday.’’

Johnson said he received several offers to play in 2019 for a minimum salary but turned them down. He declined to name the teams.

“Things didn’t unfold the way I wanted to,’’ Johnson said. “The offers weren’t significant enough to put a 35-year-old body on the line again. So, I’m happy to be able to be retired and I’m doing well and I’m feeling OK.’’

Johnson made more than $11 million in his NFL career. His business ventures now include commercial real estate and trucking company he has just started.

It was announced Friday that the City of Minneapolis would pay Johnson and his attorneys $475,000 to settle a civil lawsuit he had filed in federal court. Johnson had accused two police officers of violating his civil rights by using a stun gun and chemical spray on him outside a Minneapolis restaurant in October 2014, and he filed the lawsuit in April 2016.