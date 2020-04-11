ST. PAUL — Less than a year and a half after his ugly departure from the Vikings, Dennis Green seemed to be chortling on national television.

Green was Minnesota’s head coach and primary personnel guy from 1992 until his contract was bought out in January 2002. He was an ESPN analyst for the 2003 draft when the first round was held on April 27 that year in New York.

That was the day the Vikings were involved in a draft snafu for the second straight year. They passed twice in the first round before finally selecting Oklahoma State defensive tackle Kevin Williams with the No. 9 pick.

“You know what?” Green screamed on the draft set. “Turn your pick in!”

Footage from that day has become a television fixture when it comes to draft blunders. “The Vikings Miss Their Picks” is ranked No. 5 on the NFL Network’s “Top 10 Draft Day Moments” show that continues to get air play.

On April 23-25, the NFL will hold a virtual draft due to the coronavirus pandemic. All participants will be at their homes and relying on telecommunication to turn in their picks. Some wonder if the circumstances are setting the league up for another notable draft blunder.

Gary Woods, the Vikings’ president from 1998-2005, isn’t hoping for that to happen. But if it does, it might supplant Minnesota’s previous blunders in the annals of draft screw-ups.

“It was definitely a major snafu, that’s for sure,” Woods said in a phone interview. “It’s something we would have preferred not have happened. But it did.”

It all started at the 2002 draft in New York, the first for the Vikings after the departure of Green. Under owner Red McCombs, the Vikings were without a general manager at the time. The draft was in the hands of vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski, head coach Mike Tice and director of college scouting Scott Studwell.

Brzezinski, now the Vikings’ executive director football operations, was most adept with the salary cap, contracts and NFL rules and procedures. Tice and Studwell, along with others in the scouting department, were the talent evaluators.

The Vikings had the No. 7 pick in 2002, in between Dallas at No. 6 and Kansas City at No. 8. The Chiefs, who eyed taking North Carolina defensive tackle Ryan Sims at No. 6, were talking about trading up with the Cowboys, who figured they still could get their guy, Oklahoma safety Roy Williams, at No. 8.

As the teams haggled, the 15-minute clock to make a pick ran out. The Vikings, who had interest in Sims, sought to jump ahead to No. 6 and get Sims but were slow to turn in their card. It didn’t help that a Chiefs assistant equipment manager blocked the path of a Vikings official as he attempted to turn in the card.

After the Vikings missed their chance, the trade was finalized between Dallas and Kansas City. The Chiefs took Sims at No. 6, Minnesota settled for Miami tackle Bryant McKinnie at No. 7 and the Cowboys landed Williams at No. 8.

On the ESPN draft telecast, announcer Mike Tirico said he saw the Vikings initially write Sims on their card, and Tice said on the air that was correct.

As it turned out, McKinnie ended up being a better selection than Sims. He played nine seasons as Minnesota’s left tackle, and made one Pro Bowl before finishing his career with Baltimore and Miami from 2011-13.

McKinnie did underachieve a bit. But Sims underachieved by a lot. The defensive tackle played for the Chiefs from 2002-06 and Tampa Bay from 2007-10. He was a regular starter in just two of his five seasons in Kansas City, and started 55 of 105 career games.

“Thank god we didn’t get Sims because didn’t he turn out to be a bust?” Tice said in a phone interview.

'Just turn the pick in!'

Had the Vikings not also run into difficulties in 2003, what happened in 2002 might have been forgotten. The Vikings entered the 2003 draft with the No. 7 pick and always have said their top target all along was Williams.

Vikings officials believed they could get Williams with a pick later than No. 7 and also receive some additional selections for trading down. Tice said an order had been issued by McCombs, which was relayed by Woods, who was at the team’s draft headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minn.

“We were mandated by ownership to trade down our pick, and that’s why we were trying to get out of the pick,” Tice said. “And it turned into chaos.”

Woods has remained with McCombs since he sold the Vikings to the Wilf family in 2005, and is president of San Antonio-based McCombs Enterprise. He agrees with Tice that ownership mandated the Vikings trade down.

Woods said the primary reason for the request was to get additional draft capital. Tice said it also was because of money, but Woods denied that.

Players were paid according to their draft slot. And Tice said ownership, which was cutting costs at the time, wanted to pay Williams less than what he would command at No. 7.

“We were told by the ownership group to get out of that pick because of the (signing) bonus that went along with that pick,” Tice said.

The Vikings began talking to the Baltimore Ravens, who held the No. 10 selection, about a possible trade of picks. The Ravens would get the No. 7 selection along with a seventh-round pick and send Minnesota the No. 10 pick along with fourth- and sixth-round selections.

As the teams continued to talk, the clock wound down. Then the Jacksonville Jaguars, who held the No. 8 pick, jumped in front of Minnesota and picked Marshall quarterback Byron Leftwich at No. 7.

With the Vikings and Ravens continuing to talk, the clock again ran out. Then the Carolina Panthers, who originally had the No. 9 pick, jumped up to No. 8 to take Utah tackle Jordan Gross.

Meanwhile, ESPN announcers Chris Berman and Green were going bonkers on air. Green, who passed away in 2016 and was inducted posthumously into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2018, yelled, “Just turn the pick in!” during the broadcast.

Finally, NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue walked to the podium and announced the Vikings had taken Williams at No. 9. The Ravens then followed with Arizona State defensive end Terrell Suggs at No. 10.

Reporters scrambled for answers. The Vikings contended they thought the trade was done. The Ravens contended they couldn’t get through to the NFL office to finalize matters

“The deal is not consummated,” Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said then. “A deal is not a deal until I talk to (league official) Joel Bussert, and I never talked to Joel Bussert.”

Meanwhile, the 4,000 Vikings fans at a draft party at Winter Park were going berserk, wondering what had happened. Tice told them to calm down, saying the Vikings had ended up with the player they wanted all along. But he did admit to reporters that it would have been nice to have gotten the extra draft picks along with Williams.

As it turned out, Williams became a much better player than Leftwich, who went in Minnesota’s initial draft spot, and better than Gross. Leftwich started just 50 games in nine uninspiring seasons. Gross made three Pro Bowls and had one first-team all-pro selection in 11 seasons with the Panthers. But Williams was even better, being named to six Pro Bowls and five first-team all-pro selections during his 2003-13 tenure with the Vikings.

“It didn’t turn out the right way, but we ended up with a really good player,” Tice said. “We earmarked Kevin Williams. That’s who we wanted, that’s who we got, and we very pleased. How it happened and how messy it got, it’s just a shame, but we got the guy we wanted.”

The blame

Despite Williams’ success and despite the problem in 2003 perhaps being on Baltimore’s end, the Vikings have continued to be viewed by many as bunglers. And Tice has received criticism after being the guy in 2003 (as well as in 2002) assigned to face the media and fans to offer explanations.

“When it comes to that draft and the issues of the draft, I’m the head coach, I’m not the general manager, I’m not the head of personnel,” said Tice, who was fired in January 2006 after four full seasons as Minnesota’s coach and now lives in Victor, Wash. “Why, when it comes to questions about what happened at the draft, do the questions always come back to Mike Tice? That’s what I have a hard time living with. I was the head coach, the lowest-paid head coach, the smallest staff in the league.

“We were behind the 8-ball at all times and then when it came time for the draft and issues in the draft, it’s like it was my fault. I wasn’t the head of personnel, I wasn’t the GM, I was the head coach. Yeah, I know that everybody wanted me to be the mouthpiece of the organization, at least that’s what I was told. So, that was everybody behind me shoving me out in front of the TV camera and the microphone. But let’s be realistic. I wasn’t in charge of the draft, I was a part of the draft.”

Tice said the Vikings didn’t have a general manager at the time because of “salary-saving issues.” When asked who was in charge of the draft then, he said it was done in a “format of committee.”

Brzezinski declined comment. So did Studwell, who remained a scout for the Vikings until retiring after last year’s draft.

McCombs, 92, was unavailable for comment. He was said by a representative of his company to have some health issues, although they were not said to be life threatening.

“It was embarrassing, but it was not a disaster,” Woods said in looking back. “I think the people directly involved, we would like to blame Baltimore, but I just don’t know if we could do that or not, honestly. I think there’s enough blame to go around.”

Meanwhile, Williams was initially oblivious to all the controversy unfolding at the 2003 draft. He was in his native Arkansas, and was barely watching.

“To be honest, we were having a cookout, and I didn’t even know the Vikings had missed their picks a couple of times,” he said. “I kind of was paying attention, but I wasn’t paying attention. I remember getting picked and my brother’s girlfriend just screaming, ‘Kevin got picked by Minnesota.’ And I got a call from Tice. Usually, you get the call beforehand.”

Williams said he was told he was the player the Vikings wanted all along.

“That’s what they said, but I remember fans booing (at Winter Park),” Williams said. “They wanted them to take Terrell Suggs or somebody. I remember they had some kind of watch party and fans booing and carrying on. But the story’s told, ‘That’s who we wanted all along.’ But you don’t let two picks go by if that’s who you really wanted. You’ll never know the true story behind it.”

As for his contract, Williams did get a bit more than what the No. 9 pick had figured to command. Williams, who made $4.778 million as a rookie, said he “got paid the average between” the No. 7 and No. 9 spots.

The NFL changed procedures after the 2003 draft to streamline the process of making trades. But footage is still aired from what unfolded for the Vikings in 2002 and 2003. With no sports now because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is ample time to roll it out again before the upcoming virtual draft on April 23-25.

Vikings radio analyst Pete Bercich said what the public might believe isn’t an accurate perception of what really happened. Bercich, a Vikings linebacker from 1995-2000, was a quality control assistant in 2002 and assistant linebackers coach in 2003. He was in the war room in Eden Prairie at both controversial drafts, and said what was going on was “180 degrees” different than what has been portrayed.

“Outside, it’s going to look like two years in a row we weren’t ready for the pick,” Bercich said. “Outside, it looked like it was a fire drill, but really it was anything but that. We knew who we wanted to take and we knew (Williams) was going to be there at nine or later. So, we still got our guy.”

Tice, who had a 32-33 record as the Vikings’ head coach and retired from coaching after serving as Oakland’s offensive line coach in 2017, will have a role in the upcoming draft. Tice, 61, and his son, former Wisconsin quarterback Nate Tice, are providing draft previews on the podcast “Odds and Ends with Mike Tice,” and will chronicle the event.

Asked if there could be any snafus in this unique draft, Tice said technology has improved so much he doesn’t expect that will be the case. He did chuckle when it was suggested that at least in a virtual draft a Chiefs assistant equipment manager can’t block anyone’s path to turn in a pick.