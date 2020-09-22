While the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program must wait and see whether star receiver Rashod Bateman can have his NCAA eligibility reinstated, they know who their top running back will be this season.

Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks have wrung out ever last drop out their eligibility status; there’s no super-duper senior status option available this season. This leaves Mo Ibrahim as the undisputed No. 1 tailback going into their new season opener against Michigan on Oct. 24.

“We are going to see how that (running back) room goes,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said on a video call with reporters Tuesday. “A little bit by-committee, but Mo is going to be the leader of that room.”

Now that the Big Ten has announced plans to restart its season a month from now, the Gophers are operating within a 20-hour-per-week, no-pads limit on official preparations. There are still plenty of things to learn, and Ibrahim’s effort has been used as an example of one lesson.

Fleck said coaches used a film clip of Ibrahim pass-blocking, and once a throw traveled about 20 yards downfield, he soon caught up to the wide receiver to provide more support.

“That is Mohamed Ibrahim; that’s the leadership that you want (to help shape) what the culture should look like,” Fleck said. “It’s really good to have Mo teaching those young guys on how it should look.”

Fleck has adopted former Gophers coach Glen Mason’s “pair and a spare” approach for how best to use of multiple running backs in the bruising Big Ten.

But Fleck doesn’t have that hierarchy established going into this shorter nine-game season, and the young players likely tapped for those roles have to learn on the fly with a curtailed spring practice schedule and no traditional morning-to-night preseason training camp schedule due to COVID-19.

The Gophers, however, have been able to take advantage of the newer redshirt rule, which allows programs to have players participate in four or fewer games and still keep that year of eligibility. The Gophers' running backs have benefitted more than any position group on the roster from this rule, which was adopted before the 2018 season.

The top option for playing time is sophomore Bryce Williams, who had 502 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games when Brooks and Smith went down with injuries in 2018. He redshirted last fall after playing in two games (17 carries, 24 yards and a TD).

Next up is Cam Wiley, who Fleck often raved about last fall. Wiley, who is the biggest back of the bunch at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, also was redshirted while gaining some experience (12 rushes for 32 yards, four kickoff returns for 76 yards) before his 2019 season ended with an apparent knee injury.

“I think (Wiley) having a really good, if you call it, camp, so far has grown in a lot of areas,” Fleck said. “Haven’t seen a lot of pad work from him just yet this year — just like the rest of our football team. I think that is going to be able to answer the next questions.”

Other options Fleck mentioned: redshirt Jason Williamson, who had a knee injury in spring 2019; redshirt freshman Treyson Potts; true freshman Ky Thomas, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas who enrolled in the spring; and redshirt sophomore walk-on Preston Jelen.

Ibrahim knows more will be asked of him going into what is his redshirt junior year.

“I was always leaning on (Smith and Brooks), those two guys, two veterans, and now it’s on my plate, and I’ve got to understand that what they taught me, I have to pass it down,” Ibrahim said. “It’s a tradition in that room. It’s a standard that we always have to maintain, if it’s any little thing. If it’s running to the ball, if it’s protecting the ball, if it’s anything like that, you have to pass it down to the young guys and make sure that it’s all on the same level because we all know in this running back room that anybody can play at any given game, so we can’t lose a beat.”

With Smith and Brook hurt in 2018, Ibrahim stepped up and ran for 1,160 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. With those older guys back on the field in 2019, Ibrahim’s numbers fell to 604 yards and seven TDs last year. He starred in both bowl games, running for a career-high 224 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl in 2018, followed by 140 yards and a touchdown in the victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.

With new co-offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., calling plays, more passes could go to the running backs.

“I’ve been preparing by catching extra balls,” Ibrahim said. “So just emphasizing that I need to be an all-around back now.”