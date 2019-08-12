NFL owners voted on Tuesday to expand the postseason to 14 teams for the 2020 season.

The decision was made in a conference call, which substituted for the NFL's Annual League Meeting. The meeting was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The playoff expansion means the number of wild-card teams will expand from two to three in each conference. Instead of doubleheaders on wild-card weekend, there will be tripleheaders, which are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9, and Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

CBS and NBC will granted broadcasting rights for one additional game each. As part of CBS' coverage, the game also will air on Nickelodeon in a separate broadcast designed for children.

The new format makes gaining the No. 1 seed in each conference more important. The No. 1 seeds will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but they also will be the only teams with a bye.

The No. 2 seed in each conference, which previously had a bye, will host the No. 7 seed on wild-card weekend. As in the past, the No. 3 seed will host the No. 6 seed, with the No. 5 seed playing at the No. 4 seed's home field.

The vote was not disclosed, but it required approval from 75% of the NFL's 32 owners. Players already agreed to the plan when they approved the new collective bargaining agreement earlier this month.

Vinatieri uncertain

Next season is up in the air for Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Vinatieri, 47, is rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury but his future in Indianapolis remains in limbo, head coach Frank Reich said in a video conference on Tuesday.

"(We plan) to have a sitdown with Adam and see where he's at once he's a little further along in that process," Reich said.

The NFL's all-time leading scorer, the former South Dakota State kicker is an unrestricted free agent. He could face competition if he decides to play a 25th NFL season; the Colts signed 23-year-old Chase McLaughlin when Vinatieri was shut down in Week 13.

Vinatieri missed eight field goals and six extra points in 2019 in what was his worst statistical season in the NFL.

Part of four Super Bowl-winning teams, Vinatieri played with the New England Patriots from 1996 to 2005 before joining the Colts in 2006.

Brady to wear 12

The TB12 brand will live on in Tampa, Fla.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that quarterback Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with his new team, just as he did for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin had worn No. 12 since 2017, when the Buccaneers selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's switching to No. 14.

Wearing No. 12, Brady won six Super Bowl championships in New England.

The Buccaneers' website said Godwin and Brady spoke on the phone after Brady signed his two-year deal with the Bucs on March 20, and Godwin told team reporter Casey Phillips he'd give up the number to the NFL legend.

"Obviously, if he doesn't want it or isn't making a big deal about it, I'm definitely going to keep it," Godwin said. "But we'll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself...you've got to kind of lean into that respect, you know?"

Godwin's agent, Tory Dandy, told The Athletic there was no compensation from Brady for the jersey number.

"Gave it to him out of respect," Dandy said.