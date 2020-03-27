Abdullah, their primary kickoff returner last season, rushed 23 times for 115 yards and caught 15 passes for 88 yards in 2019. He returned 13 kickoffs for a 25-yard average.

Abdullah, 26, will be back for a third season with the Vikings and sixth in the NFL. He was picked up on waivers from Detroit midway through the 2018 season and then re-signed last year on a one-year deal.

The Vikings also officially announced the re-signing of center Brett Jones on Friday. The Pioneer Press reported Thursday that he had agreed to terms on a one-year deal for the veteran minimum of $910,000.

Minnesota has four unsigned free agents left, including defensive end Everson Griffen, who has announced he won’t return. Others remaining are guard Dakota Dozier, linebacker Kentrell Brothers and punt returner Marcus Sherels, who could retire.

The Vikings are continuing in free agency to look at defensive backs. They have not brought in any new secondary players despite having released cornerback Xavier Rhodes and lost in free agency cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander and safeties Jayron Kearse and Andrew Sendejo.

A source said the Vikings have expressed interest in cornerback Darryl Roberts, a four-year veteran released by the New York Jets last Saturday. But the source said the Vikings had not made an offer and that other teams might be higher on his wish list. In a 2018 game for the Jets against Minnesota, Roberts had a career-high 11 tackles, including two for loss, and two passes defended.

Former OL Tausch dies

Terry Tausch, a starter for the Vikings at right guard in the 1980s and a Super Bowl winner with San Francisco, has died. He was 61.

The University of Texas, which Tausch played for from 1978-81, announced Thursday that he died Wednesday night at his home in Plano, Texas. No cause of death was given.

Tausch was taken by the Vikings in the second round of the 1982 NFL draft and played with them through 1988. He was a starter from 1984-88.

Tausch played one final season with the 49ers in 1989. He appeared in all three of their playoff games that season, including a 55-10 win over Denver in Super Bowl XXIV.