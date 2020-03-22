Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and his family made a donation Monday to Second Harvest Heartland to provide meals to Minnesota residents who are being hit hard by events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“What a better way than to kick it off with 82,000 meals,’’ Rudolph told the team website. “We kind of like the number 82 in our house, so we thought that would be a great way to get this started, with a goal of much more.’’

Rudolph and his wife, Jordan, have set an overall goal of helping raise $200,000 for Second Harvest Heartland, which will provide 600,000 meals for local families.

For his work in the community, Rudolph has been the Vikings’ nominee three straight years for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. He has been especially active in working with the University of Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Also, the Thielen Foundation, on behalf of Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and his wife, Caitlan, will donate $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland.

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, through his Raise the Barr foundation, is offering $500 emergency grants to current or former Raise the Barr scholarship recipients. The Vikings announced Monday that 34 scholarship recipients had applied with a total granted of $17,000. The foundation focuses on helping single parents complete a college education.

And former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway and his wife Jennie, though their Lead the Way Foundation, have donated $10,000 for a Hunger Relief Campaign. Lead the Way is partnering with The Sheridan Story, another Twin Cities nonprofit organization.