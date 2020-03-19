Tom Brady's relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has just one hangup.

Brady, 42, and the Buccaneers continued to discuss details of his contract late Wednesday, March 18, but the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday, March 19, that it would be for two years and $60 million, all guaranteed. With a new collective bargaining agreement in place and Brady several states away, the two sides were still working late Thursday to clarify mutual and mutually exclusive obligations.

One of the holdups: Brady's physical.

The NFL prohibits players from entering team facilities as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. Contracts, including trades and free agent acquisitions, typically require completion of a full medical exam from a team physician before they can be signed as official.

However, several teams have modified their approach to make moves this offseason. For example, the Indianapolis Colts completed a trade for DeForest Buckner with the San Francisco 49ers when Buckner's now-former team provided a thorough and current evaluation to the Colts and general manager Chris Ballard.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Brady would undergo a full physical Thursday in New York City.

Brady announced early Tuesday morning that he was continuing his football career but moving on from the New England Patriots.

Since the news of Brady's imminent deal with Tampa emerged, the Buccaneers -- who averaged just over 50,000 per game at Raymond James Stadium last season -- have an extensive wait list for season tickets.

The Buccaneers did not commit to re-signing Jameis Winston, their former No. 1 overall pick, and will allow him to leave in free agency with Brady in the fold.

ESPN reported Thursday that veterans already had begun reaching out to Brady and the Buccaneers about signing with the team.

Among high-profile names circulating in Tampa is Rams running back Todd Gurley. Getting Gurley from Los Angeles would require a trade, but the Buccaneers are otherwise on strong footing across their offense. The Rams and Gurley, who has a degenerative knee condition, have met to discuss his future with the franchise. His contract could be a hurdle for Tampa Bay.

Rams release RB Gurley, LB Matthews

The Los Angeles Rams released running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, the team announced Thursday.

Gurley officially was let go after what was reportedly an extensive effort to find a trade partner.

Gurley had yet to begin the massive extension he signed prior to the 2018 season. He has a cap hit of $17.25 million in 2020, the first season of a four-year, $57 million extension signed in July 2018.

The Rams avoided a $10.5 million bonus payment due Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Damn I got fired on my day off #QuarantineAndChill," Gurley wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs were among the teams interested in Gurley.

Around the league