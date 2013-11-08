The 56-year-old coach confirmed his diagnosis with ESPN on Thursday, becoming the first known case within the NFL's ranks.

"Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

Payton has compiled a 131-77 record in 13 seasons with the Saints. He led New Orleans to the franchise's only Super Bowl championship during the 2009 season.