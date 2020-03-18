The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms on a two-year, $17 million deal with defensive tackle Linval Joseph, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

The deal for the two-time Pro Bowl selection includes another $2 million in incentives, per the report.

Joseph, 31, spent the past six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings following four seasons with the New York Giants.

He registered 44 tackles and three sacks in 13 games in 2019 and has 525 tackles, 24 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 141 career games (134 starts).

Joseph won a Super Bowl championship with the Giants, who selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Raiders LB Poling fears he has coronavirus

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quentin Poling expressed fears that he and his family have contracted the coronavirus.

"My doctor told me that he is sure me, my wife, and our 2-year-old daughter have COVID-19, but that the Ohio Health Department wasn't administering tests because we aren't high risk," he wrote in a series of posts to Twitter on Tuesday night.

Poling, 25, a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2018, played in one game for the Raiders in 2019.

In his series of social media posts, Poling said he had recently returned from a trip to Spain and that his symptoms include fluid in the lungs, a sore throat and a dry cough.

"But because I'm 'too healthy' to be hospitalized they refuse to administer me a COVID-19 test and tell me I'm good to go home and fly back to Florida in a couple days!" he wrote.

Poling spent most of last season on the Raiders' and Atlanta Falcons' practice squads. He re-signed with Las Vegas in February.

Report: DE Clowney disappointed in limited market

Seattle Seahawks free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is waiting for someone to show him the money.

Clowney, the No. 1 draft pick in 2014, spent last season in Seattle following a trade from the Houston Texans and posted 3.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He also had 1.5 sacks in the postseason.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine the team wanted the three-time Pro Bowl selection back.

But NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Clowney hasn't found the market he expected. The Seahawks' offer could be the best he'll get, Garafolo said.

Schneider has also reportedly checked in with the Baltimore Ravens about the cost of acquiring franchise-tagged outside linebacker Matt Judon. Those talks did not progress, according to NFL Network.

Clowney, 27, has 32 career sacks but no more than 9.5 in any of his first six seasons.

Reports: Broncos to release QB Flacco

The Denver Broncos are expected to release quarterback Joe Flacco, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

The Broncos will forge ahead with Drew Lock as their starting quarterback. Former Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel will serve as the backup after agreeing to a contract on Tuesday.

Flacco is set to count $23.65 million against the cap in 2020.

Report: Panthers, Bears talking Newton

Cam Newton is the subject of ongoing trade discussions between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports.

The Panthers are likely to release Newton if a trade partner doesn't emerge for the former NFL MVP who has spent nine seasons in Carolina.

Chicago is shopping for a veteran to compete with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, and the Bears have been tied to Nick Foles (Jaguars) and Andy Dalton (Bengals) in addition to Newton.

Around the league:

The Chicago Bears are acquiring former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a compensatory fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are interested in wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders as a replacement for the departed Randall Cobb. Sanders is open to the idea of returning to Dallas, where he played college football at SMU, Jane Slater of NFL Media reported Wednesday.

The Detroit Lions are signing former New England Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a two-year, $8 million contract.

The New York Jets released cornerback Trumaine Johnson on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The Carolina Panthers are set to release strong safety Eric Reid. Reid broke the news on social media Wednesday before multiple media outlets followed suit.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, announced over social media that they're donating 1 million meals to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.





