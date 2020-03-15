The NFL announced it will proceed with the 2020 NFL Draft, but it has canceled all public events surrounding the draft scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

"In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft," the league said in a statement Monday.

Player selection by clubs will be televised and proceed as originally scheduled, however the league said it was "exploring innovative options" as to how to conduct the process, with details coming at a later date.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority -- the health and safety of all fans and citizens," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement Monday, noting that the league is already looking at opportunities to return to Las Vegas at a later date.

"While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas Community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in the Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."