EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings’ big changes for next season have begun.

With little salary-cap room entering free agency next week, the Vikings terminated the contracts of longtime defensive stalwarts Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph on Friday. The moves will clear more than $18.5 million of cap room.

A source said the Vikings on Friday also released tight end David Morgan.

Rhodes, a cornerback, has made three Pro Bowls but has struggled the past two seasons and will turn 30 in June. Joseph, a nose tackle, has made two Pro Bowls but is starting to slow down. He turns 32 in October.

Rhodes, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension in 2017, was under contract for three more years but had no guaranteed money left on it. The move on him saves the Vikings $8.1 million under the cap for 2020 but they will incur $4.8 million of dead money.

Joseph, who signed a five-year, $50 million extension in 2017, was under contract for three more years but also is owed no more guaranteed money. The move saves $10.487 million under the cap for 2020 but the Vikings will incur $2.4 million in dead money.