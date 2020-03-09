EAGAN, Minn. — Andrew Sendejo’s days as a starting safety for the Minnesota Vikings might not be over.

NFL sources said Monday the Vikings are interested in re-signing Sendejo, 32, when free agency begins next week. He could be an option to start alongside Harrison Smith if Minnesota doesn’t re-sign free agent Anthony Harris, who could depart for a lucrative contract.

Also Monday, a source said there’s a “50-50” chance that longtime Vikings punt returner and cornerback Marcus Sherels, 32, will retire. He is an impending free agent.

Sendejo initially played for the Vikings from 2011-18, and was a regular in the starting lineup from 2015 until a season-ending groin injury midway through the 2018 season. Harris took over as the starter for the rest of that season, and the Vikings decided last March not to pick up Sendejo’s $5.5 million contract option for 2019.

Harris started last season, and Pro Football Focus ranked him as the NFL’s top safety. Sendejo signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles before being waived and claimed by the Vikings on Nov. 6. In six games with the Vikings, Sendejo started twice, when Harris was out with an injury against Denver and when starters rested in the season finale against Chicago.

Salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald, who runs OvertheCap.com, projects that Harris, who tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, could get a contract worth about $14 million a season. That might be too rich for the Vikings, who will enter free agency with little cap room.

“I love Anthony,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said two weeks ago at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “If he doesn’t come back, I think he’s earned whatever he’s gotten, but if you put up the positions that are the most important on defense, it’s probably not going to be safety. We’ll figure out a way if he’s not back.”

One source considers it unlikely the Vikings would invest roughly $25 million in 2020 for their starting safeties. Smith has a salary-cap number of $10.75 million for 2020.

Sendejo could be a much cheaper option to play alongside Smith. A source said Sendejo loves playing for the Vikings and would very much like to return. However, he is expected to test the market and see what other teams might offer.

Teams can negotiate with representatives of free agents from March 16-18. Free agents can sign with other teams beginning March 18.

Sendejo always has been one of Zimmer’s favorite players. When the Vikings were dealing with injuries to nickel backs Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes in the playoffs in January, Sendejo was effective in that spot despite never playing it before.

The only other safety on the roster to conclude last season was Jayron Kearse, an impending free agent who might not return. Kearse tweeted after the season, “Wish they appreciated me enough to make me want to come back.”

If Harris doesn’t return, Zimmer didn’t rule out that a rookie could end up starting at safety.

“Some of those safeties that step in (do so) on Day 1,” Zimmer said at the combine.

The secondary will be perhaps the Vikings’ top priority in the offseason. Starting cornerback Trae Waynes and Alexander also are impending free agents. Starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who has struggled the past two seasons, could be released. He has a $12.9 million cap number, and letting him go would save $8.1 million.

Sherels is a sixth Vikings defensive back bound for free agency, although he has made his mark as a punt returner. Playing for the Vikings from 2010-19, he is the franchise’s career leader in punt return yards with 2,480.

It would not be a surprise if the Vikings don’t try to re-sign Sherels. They didn’t make him an offer when he became a free agent last March, and he signed with the New Orleans Saints. Sherels failed to make the Saints, and returned to Minnesota for two 2019 stints.

Neither went well. In three regular-season games, Sherels averaged 5.5 yards per return, then was released. After averaging 3.8 per return in five games for Miami, Sherels was let go again. He was re-signed by the Vikings for two playoff games, and averaged 4.3 yards on four returns, losing a fumble in the game at San Francisco.

A source said Sherel will see what happens during free agency and then make a decision on his future.