EAGAN, Minn. — The biggest thing Vikings general manager Rick Spielman needs to address at the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has nothing to do with college players he is considering for the late-April draft.

His priority right now is figuring out whether he wants to extend franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is entering the final season of his three-year, $84 million contract.

That topic came up early in Spielman’s news conference Tuesday, Feb. 25, and not surprisingly, he was rather noncommittal about his plans for Cousins moving forward.

“We have a lot of things on the priority list,” he said. “From a business side, I won’t talk about anything on contract negotiations or what we’re doing.”

In that same breath, Spielman went out of his way to praise Cousins, who signed his fully guaranteed contract with the Vikings on March 15, 2018.

“His accuracy is second to none, I believe, in this league when he has time in the pocket,” Spielman said. “Not only short or intermediate throws, also when he throws down the field.”

Spielman dismissed talk that Cousins crumbles in the big moments, referencing how he disproved that notion with a solid performance in last month’s first-round playoff victory over the Saints in New Orleans.

“You’re seeing a lot of things, and I give a lot of credit to (head coach) Mike Zimmer and (offensive coordinator) Gary Kubiak, putting him in situations to have success,” Spielman said. “I think it’s even going to go farther next year being in the same system.”

As for the future beyond that, Spielman is keeping his cards close to his chest.

It’s safe to assume Spielman will meet with Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney at some point during this week’s combine.

Looking specifically at this offseason, the Vikings could benefit from signing Cousins to an extension.

That would lock the Vikings in to Cousins for the foreseeable future. It also would lower his salary cap hit heading for next season, providing more wiggle room heading into free agency.

With his current contract, Cousins is on the books for a $31 million salary cap, a significant number made worse by the fact that the Vikings are already projected to be right at their salary cap for 2020.

There’s also a good chance Cousins could decide to play out the final year of his contract, essentially betting on himself as he aims for a more lucrative contract next offseason.

Diggs rumors

There’s no doubt star receiver Stefon Diggs has leaned into the trade rumors this offseason. He routinely sends out cryptic tweets, and he recently scrubbed any reference to the Vikings from his Instagram account.

That said, it doesn’t sound like the Vikings have any plans of moving on from Diggs right now.

“He’s not only a major part of our offense and a major part of our organization winning games, he also does a lot of things for this organization off the field,” Spielman said. “There’s no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking.”

Asked whether Diggs has requested a trade, Spielman responded, “I haven’t talked to his agent at all, and when I do talk to his agent, all those talks are always going to be internal.”

For the Vikings, there’s no rush to trade Diggs. Under contract for the next three years, he is arguably the most dynamic player the current roster.

He had 63 receptions for 1,130 yards and 6 touchdowns last season, serving as a deep threat for Cousins to go along with fellow star wide receiver Adam Thielen.

“We have a pretty good supporting cast around Cousins, and coming back, running the same system for the second year in a row, we don’t want to take a step back,” Spielman said. “We want to keep all these guys moving forward.”

Maybe the biggest concern is that Diggs appeared to grow frustrated with his role in the offense last season, especially since the Vikings focused on running the ball more with Dalvin Cook as the focal point.

Not that Spielman seemed too concerned about that.

“You can go down the line on all the skill guys, they all want the ball,” he said. “If they didn’t want the ball, we probably wouldn’t even want them on our roster. (Kyle Rudolph) wants the ball, (Irv Smith Jr.) wants the ball, Cook wants the ball. To me, I look at that as that’s what makes them the great players they are.”

Cook extension

Speaking of Cook, it seems likely the Vikings are going to explore a long-term contract extension with him at some point this offseason.

He had a breakout 2019 season, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns and adding 53 receptions for 519 yards.

That would make Cook one of the best bargains in the NFL next season if he agrees to play at his current base salary of $1.3 million.

“Usually we do not look at extensions until after we get through the draft,” Spielman said. “But I consider Dalvin as one of those core group of players that we definitely want to try to keep.”