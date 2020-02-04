JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Bemidji State graduate Trent Baalke as their Director of Player Personnel, the team announced Tuesday.

Baalke, a veteran of 20-plus years in the NFL, spent 12 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2005-16), including six seasons as the 49ers' general manager from 2011-16. From 2017-19, Baalke worked for the NFL as a football operations consultant.

The Rosendale, Wis., native graduated from BSU in 1986 after playing outside linebacker and earning All-Northern Sun Conference and All-Midwest Region honors.

In Baalke's six years as the 49ers’ GM, San Francisco compiled a 51-44 record and appeared in three straight NFC Championship Games from 2011-13, including an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII.

In 2011, Baalke was named NFL Executive of the Year, as selected by Pro Football Weekly and the Pro Football Writers of America, after a seven-win improvement saw the 49ers go 13-3 in his first season as GM.

During Baalke's tenure in San Francisco, the team produced 24 All-Pro selections and 35 Pro Bowl selections.

Baalke joined the 49ers as a western region scout prior to being promoted to director of pro personnel in 2007. He spent four years with the Washington Redskins scouting staff where he served as the college scouting coordinator in his final season. From 2001-03, he served as Washington's national scout. Baalke started his NFL career as a personnel scout with the New York Jets from 1998-2000.

Prior to his NFL career, Baalke worked as a defensive line and strength and conditioning coach at South Dakota State from 1990-95 before working as the athletic director at Shanley High School in Fargo, N.D., in 1996 and 1997. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Dakota State in 1989, helping the team finish with a 14-0 record and an NCAA Division II national championship.

Baalke succeeds Chris Polian, who was fired after seven seasons in Jacksonville.