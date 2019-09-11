Chuck Foreman will sign autographs and take photos at meet and greet events that will be held at two Bemidji establishments during the game. The former Vikings running back will be at Fozzie’s Smokin Bar-B-Q for the first half of the Super Bowl, and at Ruzy’s Bar and Grill for the second half.

Proceeds benefit the Midwest Premier Football League to help fund free youth football camps around the state that feature former Vikings players as coaches.

Foreman was a five-time Pro Bowler who lined up in the Vikings’ backfield for seven seasons from 1973-79. The former Miami Hurricane was the NFL’s 1973 Offensive Rookie of the Year and the league’s receptions leader in 1975. He was later inducted into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor and named one of the franchise’s 50 greatest players.

Kickoff for this Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is set for 5:30 p.m.