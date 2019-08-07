BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- Football season is well over, but awards continue to roll in for the Bemidji State football team.

Four Beavers were named to the 2019 Don Hansen All-America Team on Monday. Senior defensive back Michael Junker was named to the second team, sophomore running back Jalen Frye was named to the third team, and senior offensive linemen Nick Niemi and Joe Woods were named to the honorable mention team.

Junker’s selection is his fifth All-America honor for the 2019 season, which sets a BSU program record for most selections for a single player. He surpassed Gunner Olszewski, who earned four such honors in 2018.

Junker led the conference in interceptions and tied for fourth nationally with eight. He returned two picks for touchdowns and led the nation with 272 interception return yards.

Like Junker, Frye was named to the NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team after leading the league with 148.6 rushing yards per game, good for fifth nationally. Frye’s average was fifth in the nation and helped him to 10 rushing touchdowns.

Niemi and Woods were big reasons for Frye’s success. The duo helped the Bemidji State offense rank second in the NSIC at 434.3 yards per game, plus first in sacks allowed with 10. Both were named to the North Division All-Conference First Team, as well.