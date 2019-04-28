EAGAN, Minn. — For the Vikings, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Entering this offseason with some big holes to fill on Mike Zimmer’s coaching staff, the Vikings ultimately decided to promote from within, maintaining the status quo heading into next season.

They officially handed the offensive coordinator job over to Gary Kubiak on Monday afternoon — news that originally broke last week — and named Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer co-defensive coordinators. They also moved Andrew Janocko to wide receivers coach, hired Daronte Jones as the new defensive backs coach and brought in Phil Rauscher as the new assistant offensive line coach.

Here’s a rundown on each new hire: