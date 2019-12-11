EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Gary Kubiak as offensive coordinator, according to a report Thursday by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kubiak, 58, replaces Kevin Stefanski, who took the head coaching position with the Cleveland Browns.

Kubiak spent last season as Minnesota's assistant head coach and offensive adviser.

He is a former head coach of the Houston Texans (2006-13) and Denver Broncos (2015-16), and a former offensive coordinator of the Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. He guided the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title.

Kubiak's son, Klint, who was hired last season as the Vikings' quarterbacks coach, was thought to be a candidate for the offensive coordinator job, according to a report by NBC Sports, but will apparently work under his dad next season.