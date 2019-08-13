BRAINERD, Minn. — Brainerd Warriors head football coach Ron Stolski, who ranks second in career victories and is the longest-tenured head coach in Minnesota State High School League football history, informed his 2019 team of his decision to resign Wednesday morning, Jan. 22.

Stolski, a head coach for his entire career which spans 58 seasons, steps aside with a record of 389-182-5, a winning 68% of his games. He ranks behind only Verndale’s Mike Mahlen in career victories. Mahlen has compiled a 401-124-3 mark (76%) in 51 years as the Pirates’ head coach.

Stolski, Mahlen and Becker’s Dwight Lundeen, who ranks third on the all-time wins list with 367, are the only individuals in MSHSL football history who have been head coaches for 50 seasons.

The 80-year-old Stolski coached at Kensington, Slayton, Princeton and Park Center before coming to Brainerd in 1975. As the Warriors head coach, his record was of 317-147 (.683). He guided the Warriors to 11 state tournaments, 10 section championships, 10 section runner-up finishes and 15 Central Lakes Conference championships.

During his tenure Brainerd finished the regular season unbeaten four times. Only six of his 45 Warrior teams finished under .500, including 3-6 in his final season in 2019.

Stolski was Brainerd’s athletic director from 1975 to 2000. He will remain executive director of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

MSHSL 300-game winners

Through 2019 season

Rank, wins-losses-ties, coach, school, years, win %

1, 401-124-3, Mike Mahlen, Verndale, 51 years (.7623)

2, 389-182-5, Ron Stolski, Brainerd, 58 (.6797)

3, 367-161-3, Dwight Lundeen, Becker, 50 (.6940)

4, 351-74-0, Mike Grant, Eden Prairie, 37 (.8259)

5, 312-148-0, Merrill Pavlovich, Delano, 44 (.6783)

6, 307-66-6, George Larson-retired, Cambridge 40 (.8179)

7, 304-150-0, Carl Lemke-retired, St. Croix Lutheran 46 (.6696)