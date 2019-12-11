EAGAN, Minn. — Eight Minnesota Vikings players have been named to the Pro Bowl, giving the Vikings their most players named to the game since a team-record 10 appeared following the 2009 season.

The team announced the final five on Tuesday morning, including quarterback Kirk Cousins, defensive end Everson Griffen, fullback C.J. Ham, linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Cousins replaces Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers, who is injured, and Kendricks replaces injured Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner. Griffen, Ham and Rhodes will replace Super Bowl-bound San Francisco players Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk and Richard Sherman, respectively.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith were previously named to the Pro Bowl.

For Cousins, this will be his second career Pro Bowl appearance after setting two NFL records and several Vikings marks during the 2019 season. He became the the first quarterback in league history to have at least 300 passing yards and a passer rating of 130.0 or higher in three consecutive games (Weeks 5-7) and holds the NFL-record five games with an 80.0 completion percentage or better in a single season (minimum 10 passing attempts).

His 56 total passing touchdowns with the franchise is the most in a player’s first two seasons as a Viking.

Griffen will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance since making it three consecutive seasons following the 2015-2017 campaigns.

The Pro Bowl is the first for Ham, a Duluth native. He posted career highs with 17 receptions and 149 yards. He joins Bill Brown, Tony Richardson and Jerome Felton as the only Vikings fullbacks to be named to the Pro Bowl.

Kendricks, who was named first-team All-Pro, will also be making his Pro Bowl debut. He recorded 12 passes defensed during the season, tied for the most as a linebacker.

Rhodes is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He finished with 63 tackles (52 solo) this season. He ties former Vikings corners Carl Lee and Antoine WInfield for the most Pro Bowl appearances.

The game is Sunday, Jan. 26, in Orlando.